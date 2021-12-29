Omicron COVID-19 Cases On The Rise Hitting Record-Breaking Numbers In One Day

The Omicron variant is rapidly spreading across The United States, so fast, that this week, the country hit a record-breaking number of cases in just one day.
On Dec. 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded over 441,000 new cases of COVID-19. PEOPLE noted that the number surpassed “the Jan. 8 record of over 298,000 reported new cases in a single day.”
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
According to the CDC’s data, the Omicron variant, which now accounts for 73 percent of all cases, is sweeping across the nation with a seven-day average of over 240,000 recorded cases. Since January 2020, nearly 53 million Americans have fallen ill with the highly transmissible virus and the death toll has unfortunately risen to 816,239. It’s grim news to hear, especially with the development of vaccines and boosters, many American’s believed the number of cases would have drastically decreased. The country is faced with the task of combating COVID-19 as we step into year two of the deadly pandemic.
Earlier this week, health officials from the CDC announced that the isolation time for individuals infected with COVID-19 would be shortened. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the CDC now recommends that Americans who are asymptomatic after becoming infected with COVID-19 can shortened their quarantine period to five days. Infected individuals may leave isolation with a mask for up to an additional five days to minimize the risk of infecting others.
Additionally, the CDC has also updated the recommended quarantine period for individuals exposed to COVID-19. Unvaccinated individuals and people who are “six months out” from their second vaccine dose may quarantine for five days and follow strict mask use for an additional five days.
Despite there being a number of breakthrough cases among people who are both vaccinated and boosted, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told Americans this week that getting all three live-saving shots is the key to curbing the spread.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses,” Walensky said in a media statement on Dec. 26, PEOPLE noted.
She continued:
“Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”
Mask up, get vaccinated, and stay safe out there!
This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com
SEE ALSO:
NBA Drops COVID Protocol Wait Time to 6 Days After CDC Reduces Suggested Quarantine Time
The CDC Suggests Cutting COVID-19 Isolation From 10 To 5 Days, Twitter Has Suspicions
the cdc is just like uhhhh yeah it's totally up to you, I'm honestly down for whatever “Y’all on ya own” the cdc cutting quarantine time in half is like when a child is drawing on your walls so you give them finger paint The CDC: pic.twitter.com/MASbj4visT There is no explanation for the CDC decreasing the isolation time for COVID (+) Healthcare workers besides capitalism plain and simple The CDC says if nurses run out of wipes we can just lick patients and equipment clean. It will help build our immune systems. the CDC: https://t.co/fmrRufswza The CDC just announced you don’t actually have to wash your hands, just get the fingies a little wet Do you fam. The CDC stands for Can’t Disrupt Capitalism we're about a month from the CDC saying "good luck bitch lmao" In case this wasn’t obvious to you all, the CDC’s new recommendation to shorten the quarantine period from 10 to 5 days is a business decision, not a public health decision. SCIENTISTS: People are contagious for 10 days The CDC just announced that they can't finish if they're wearing a condom but they have a really low sperm count so it's no big deal not to use one. For example, every media outlet should include that Delta CEO Ed Bastain asked the CDC to reduce the recommended quarantine time from 10 days to 5 for vaccinated people because of workforce impact. That’s not a health decision. The media needs to frame it that way every time.
The CDC Suggests Cutting COVID-19 Isolation From 10 To 5 Days, Twitter Has Suspicions
The CDC Suggests Cutting COVID-19 Isolation From 10 To 5 Days, Twitter Has Suspicions
1.
1 of 15
2.
2 of 15
— The CDC
3.
3 of 15
4.
4 of 15
5.
5 of 15
6.
6 of 15
7.
7 of 15
8.
8 of 15
9.
9 of 15
- The CDC
10.
10 of 15
11.
11 of 15
12.
12 of 15
13.
13 of 15
CORPORATIONS: [sliding the CDC a $20]
THE CDC: So people can stop isolating after 5 days
SCIENTISTS: what
THE CDC: Remember, we're all -working together- to end the pandemic
14.
14 of 15
15.
15 of 15
the cdc is just like uhhhh yeah it's totally up to you, I'm honestly down for whatever— Allison O'Conor (@allisonoconor) December 27, 2021
“Y’all on ya own”
the cdc cutting quarantine time in half is like when a child is drawing on your walls so you give them finger paint— Adam (@adamgreattweet) December 28, 2021
The CDC: pic.twitter.com/MASbj4visT— Bella Goth (@HotCommieGal) December 27, 2021
There is no explanation for the CDC decreasing the isolation time for COVID (+) Healthcare workers besides capitalism plain and simple— WURR YA MASS 😷🎄 (@temafudge) December 24, 2021
The CDC says if nurses run out of wipes we can just lick patients and equipment clean. It will help build our immune systems.— 🆖 🧞♂️✨ (@nurse_charming) December 27, 2021
the CDC: https://t.co/fmrRufswza— ሪሻን (@risharkie) December 28, 2021
The CDC just announced you don’t actually have to wash your hands, just get the fingies a little wet— Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) December 28, 2021
Do you fam.
The CDC stands for Can’t Disrupt Capitalism— Abbas (@Abbas_Muntaqim) December 28, 2021
we're about a month from the CDC saying "good luck bitch lmao"— Seph ReadMyPinned Hartfield 😘 (@SephWritesBadly) December 28, 2021
In case this wasn’t obvious to you all, the CDC’s new recommendation to shorten the quarantine period from 10 to 5 days is a business decision, not a public health decision.— Brian MD (@bone00afide) December 27, 2021
SCIENTISTS: People are contagious for 10 days
The CDC just announced that they can't finish if they're wearing a condom but they have a really low sperm count so it's no big deal not to use one.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) December 28, 2021
For example, every media outlet should include that Delta CEO Ed Bastain asked the CDC to reduce the recommended quarantine time from 10 days to 5 for vaccinated people because of workforce impact. That’s not a health decision. The media needs to frame it that way every time.— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 28, 2021
Omicron COVID-19 Cases On The Rise Hitting Record-Breaking Numbers In One Day was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com