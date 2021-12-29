Omicron COVID-19 Cases On The Rise Hitting Record-Breaking Numbers In One Day

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The Omicron variant is rapidly spreading across The United States, so fast, that this week, the country hit a record-breaking number of cases in just one day.

On Dec. 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded over 441,000 new cases of COVID-19. PEOPLE noted that the number surpassed “the Jan. 8 record of over 298,000 reported new cases in a single day.”

According to the CDC’s data, the Omicron variant, which now accounts for 73 percent of all cases, is sweeping across the nation with a seven-day average of over 240,000 recorded cases. Since January 2020, nearly 53 million Americans have fallen ill with the highly transmissible virus and the death toll has unfortunately risen to 816,239. It’s grim news to hear, especially with the development of vaccines and boosters, many American’s believed the number of cases would have drastically decreased. The country is faced with the task of combating COVID-19 as we step into year two of the deadly pandemic.

Earlier this week, health officials from the CDC announced that the isolation time for individuals infected with COVID-19 would be shortened. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the CDC now recommends that Americans who are asymptomatic after becoming infected with COVID-19 can shortened their quarantine period to five days. Infected individuals may leave isolation with a mask for up to an additional five days to minimize the risk of infecting others.

Additionally, the CDC has also updated the recommended quarantine period for individuals exposed to COVID-19. Unvaccinated individuals and people who are “six months out” from their second vaccine dose may quarantine for five days and follow strict mask use for an additional five days.

Despite there being a number of breakthrough cases among people who are both vaccinated and boosted, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told Americans this week that getting all three live-saving shots is the key to curbing the spread.

"The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC's updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses," Walensky said in a media statement on Dec. 26, PEOPLE noted.

