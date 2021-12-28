Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

NFL Icon John Madden Dies At 85

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

The sports world is suffering an extreme loss as it’s just been reported by the NFL that legendary commentator and coach John Madden has passed away at the age of 85.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The league announced that Madden passed away unexpectedly earlier this morning (December 28), with commissioner Roger Goodell writing in the official statement, “There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

Here’s a brief summary of the legacy he leaves behind below, via TMZ:

Related Stories

“Madden is one of the most iconic figures in NFL history — he dominated as a head coach of the Oakland Raiders, winning Super Bowl XI and finishing his career with a 103-32-7 record.

After his time as a head man on the sidelines ended, he went on to become one of the greatest color commentators ever — famously teaming up with Pat Summerall to break down key NFL games for decades.

He was eventually inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006 — and his popular terms “Boom!” and “Turducken” are still used around NFL broadcast booths to this day.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Many also won’t soon forget his association with the wildly popular Madden game series, which has reportedly become worth around $4 billion given the updated titles released yearly.

John Madden is survived by his wife Virginia, two sons Joseph and Michael, in addition to a legion of sports fans across the globe.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

NFL Icon John Madden Dies At 85  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

NFL Icon John Madden Dies At 85

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

Two Thieves Ordered Pizza To A Winchester Home Before Robbing It

 20 hours ago
01.01.70
24 items

We Not Gone Cry, Okay? All Our Favorite Moments From ‘Insecure’

 2 days ago
01.01.70
13 items

Images Of Black Love For Your Timeline [Holiday Edition]

 2 days ago
01.01.70
10 items

Hilarious Christmas 2021 Memes Show The World Can Laugh Through Hard Times

 3 days ago
08.07.12

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Prize-Winner and Humanitarian, Dead At 90

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Hit-Boy Says “King’s Disease III” With Nas Is On The Way

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Tiffany Haddish Says She Was “Disappointed” In Common’s Breakup Comments

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Christmas Jack: Travis Scott Organizes Toy Drive For 5,000 Kids In Houston

 5 days ago
10.26.11

Easy Lift: Pro-Vaccine Donald Trump Managed To Make Candace Owens Look Like An Edgeless Bozo

 5 days ago
10.28.11
Photos
Close