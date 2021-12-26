News
HomeNews

National Action Network Feeds Hundreds Of Harlem Residents On Christmas

The nonprofit also provided free COVID-19 testing.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin (3rd from left)...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Since its inception three decades ago, the National Action Network has been dedicated to evoking social change and providing resources for underserved communities. The nonprofit is continuing that tradition this holiday season. According to NY1, the organization provided hundreds of Harlem residents with free meals on Christmas.

Food insecurity is a pressing concern that has plagued the city of New York, and the public health crisis has deepened the issue. According to City Harvest, 1.2 million New Yorkers were food insecure before the pandemic, and that figure has increased by 36 percent amid the crisis.

Founded by the Reverend Al Sharpton, the civil rights organization wanted to ensure that individuals facing hardships didn’t go without a meal this holiday season and distributed food to Harlem residents. The NAN also used the meal distribution event to ensure COVID-19 testing was accessible amid the rise in Omicron cases. A testing site was set up outside of the nonprofit’s headquarters. Lieutenant Governor of New York Brian Benjamin and New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams were among the volunteers.

“Christmas is not about what you get; it’s about what you give,” Rev. Sharpton said in a statement, according to the news outlet.

He also added that local leaders must take actionable steps towards combatting COVID-19, especially in communities impacted by systemic social and health inequities. Mayor-elect Adams shared the same sentiments adding more efforts like the one led by the NAN are needed.

“We need to be a one-stop-shop,” he shared. “You come here, you get your meal, you get your mask, you get your COVID test, you get your vaccination.”

The NAN has led several impactful efforts to support the Harlem community and beyond. The food distribution event came a day after the organization hosted a toy drive in the neighborhood.

SEE ALSO:

Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network Combats Food Insecurity Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Meek Mill, REFORM Alliance Empower Youth Impacted By Criminal Justice System

The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment

Here Are The Black Change Makers Who Are Running For Governor in 2022

5 photos Launch gallery

Here Are The Black Change Makers Who Are Running For Governor in 2022

Continue reading Here Are The Black Change Makers Who Are Running For Governor in 2022

Here Are The Black Change Makers Who Are Running For Governor in 2022

[caption id="attachment_4137573" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty[/caption] A number of Black policymakers are gearing up their campaigns in hopes of winning big in the 2022 governor elections in New York, Massachusetts, and Georgia.  Since former governor Deval Patrick of Massachusetts retired in 2015, there have been no Black governors in office. According to Pew Research, there have only been four in U.S. history. Former Union Army officer Pinckney Pinchback became the governor of Lousiana, but only for 36 days, following the impeachment of Henry Clay Warmoth in 1872. "During his short tenure, several appointments were granted, and ten legislative bills were sanctioned," according to the National Governors Association. MORE: Here’s Every Black US Senator In American History Between the 1990s and 2000s, New York, Virginia, and Massachusetts have each elected a Black governor - David Paterson, Douglass Wilder, and Deval Patrick, respectively.  While the number may be disappointing, an alluring sense of hope seems to be present for the forthcoming 2022 election, especially due to the uprise of Black lawmakers that have made historic wins in both Congress and in the mayoral race this year. Back in November, Eric Adams became New York City's second Black mayor, While Andre Dickens beat out former city councilwoman Felicia Moore during the run-off election, becoming the city's 61st mayor. But in politics, Black folks still have a long way to go. This country has never had a black woman governor and only a handful of black senators. In the entire 231 years that the U.S. Senate has existed, there have only been 11 senators who are Black, now including Warnock. All but four of them were elected and just two of that already small number are women. MORE: Oddsmakers Give Stacey Abrams Early Edge In Rematch Against Brian Kemp For Georgia Governor This year looks to change that with new, young, and fresh Black faces looking to make a name for themselves in a new political landscape. New York already has a handful of Black candidates running for governor for the next term.  Both Georgia and Massachusetts have women of color running for governor in 2022. With Stacey Abrams announcing her bid for governor of Georgia, bookmakers believe she has an early edge when it comes to odds for winning the election. Only time will tell if she will be victorious, but regardless, it opens the door for future black candidates who might follow in her footsteps. Let's take a look at a few Black candidates who have announced their bid for governor in 2022.  

National Action Network Feeds Hundreds Of Harlem Residents On Christmas  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
24 items

We Not Gone Cry, Okay? All Our Favorite Moments From ‘Insecure’

 6 hours ago
01.01.70
13 items

Images Of Black Love For Your Timeline [Holiday Edition]

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

Hilarious Christmas 2021 Memes Show The World Can Laugh Through Hard Times

 1 day ago
08.07.12

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Prize-Winner and Humanitarian, Dead At 90

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Hit-Boy Says “King’s Disease III” With Nas Is On The Way

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Tiffany Haddish Says She Was “Disappointed” In Common’s Breakup Comments

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Christmas Jack: Travis Scott Organizes Toy Drive For 5,000 Kids In Houston

 3 days ago
10.26.11

Easy Lift: Pro-Vaccine Donald Trump Managed To Make Candace Owens Look Like An Edgeless Bozo

 3 days ago
10.28.11

Jay-Z, Lil Wayne & Hip-Hop’s Insufferable Need To Debate

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Finally, We Have A Premiere Date For “Atlanta’s Third Season

 4 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close