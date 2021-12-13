News
Broadway Play About The Life Of Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier In The Works

“His integrity and standard of excellence set the bar for generations to come,” said the project’s director Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

Sidney Poitier

Visionary Sidney Poitier has trailblazed paths within the arts that have opened doors for generations of actors following in his footsteps, and his journey will be the focus of a new project. According to Variety, a play that delves into Poitier’s emergence into one of the most distinguished actors in history is coming to Broadway.

Dubbed “Sidney,” the play will capture Poitier’s coming of age journey in the Bahamas, his introduction into the realm of entertainment and how he used his artistry—as both an actor and director—as an avenue to break racial barriers and amplify injustices faced by the Black community. Greenlit by Poitier and his family, the project will be directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson and penned by Charles Randolph-Wright. Poitier’s daughter Anika, Ron Gillyard and Barry Krost will serve as producers.

“Sir Sidney Poitier is clearly one of the greatest actors in the history of cinema,” Santiago-Hudson said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “His integrity and standard of excellence set the bar for generations to come. It is an honor to be a part of celebrating the incomparable Sidney Poitier’s monumental career in this play but also the man and his extraordinary life.”

Randolph-Wright says it’s a privilege to develop a project based on Poitier, who has been a source of inspiration for him throughout his career, adding it is an “honor to get to dramatize the true measure of this monumental man.” There are no details surrounding the production timeline.

Earlier this year, Poitier—the first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Actor—was honored by Arizona State University. The institution renamed its film school after the 94-year-old actor and activist. “It’s fitting that ASU is embracing his work ethic and embracing his commitment to truth and his commitment to the arts and his commitment to education,” said his daughter Beverly Poitier-Henderson.

Broadway Play About The Life Of Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier In The Works  was originally published on newsone.com

