Alicia Keys Is Serving Lewks While Promoting Her New Album In Dubai

Alicia Keys is out in Dubai promoting her latest album, Keys, and she is doing it in style!

The Grammy-award-winning singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share an IG photo carousel of all of her stylish looks during her promotional run and every look is completely flawless! For one look, she dazzled in all-gold as she rocked a shiny gold jumpsuit that featured a long, sheer cape that she wore draped over her shoulders. She wore minimal jewelry here except for medium-sized hoop earrings and rocked her hair in a high bun. For another look, she kept the shiny theme going as she rocked a black sequined, tuxedo-like dress that featured a thigh-high split. She paired this look with thigh-high leather boots and rocked her hair in an oversized, puffy bun. For her next look, the singer wore a beautiful, long-sleeved, silk wrap dress that draped the floor and covered her feet. Here, she wore her hair in a long, braided high ponytail and added ribbon to the braid to help accentuate the look. And for her final look, she wore a nude jumpsuit and posed in front of a balloon display that promoted her album.

“#KEYS is here!!!!!! Launching it in Dubai was incredible!!!!! But better than everything is the LOVE!!,” she captioned the IG photo set.

Check out each look below.

But the singer’s new soulful album isn’t the only reason she’s making headlines these days. She was recently trending on social media after she finally addressed her now-infamous 2009 MTV VMAs performance with Jay-Z when they were abruptly interrupted by rapper Lil’ Mama during their rendition of “Empire State Of Mind.”

“Basically, I remember absolutely nothing,” she told Complex News in a recent interview. “I think I was so focused on performing. Because when you perform, it’s a lot. You gotta hit it. You gotta nail it. You gotta kill it. It has to be perfect.”

She then explained that she was on a completely opposite side of the stage and had no idea what was happening at the time. “When I tell you, 100 percent, I was oblivious to the idea that next to him was another person, which, kind of scared the s–t out of me later when I figured it out.”

Alicia eventually told Complex that it wasn’t until the performance was over and she got back to her dressing room that she found out what happened. I go to my dressing room and [Jay’s] face is like funny,” she continued. “I was, like, ‘Yo, that was so crazy.’ He was, like, ‘You ain’t see that?’ I was like, ‘Huh?,’ adding, “We just killed it, that’s what I saw.”

