BREAKING NEWS: Prosecutor Ryan Mears announces he will run for re-election in 2022

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears breaks some news on Open Lines announcing he will run for re-election in 2022. Mears reflects on 2021 and the record amount of violence that occurred in Indianapolis. Mears also doubles down on statements he’s made about the Bail Project getting special treatment.

We also have details on Christmas help! Alicia Jackson of Pride Academy is prepared to help 2,000 children.

Jackson is prepared to help families who have lost a parent due to violence or who have an incarcerated; parent. Saturday, December 18 @ 5-7A at Kohl’s Department Store, 5660 Crawfordsville Road, 46224.

Related Stories A Conversation with Prosecutor Ryan Mears

Then there is help for anyone who needs it also on December 18th, starting at 12 Noon at “B’More at The Balt,” that’s at 3091 Baltimore Avenue, 46218. Toys, Lunch, Coats and more will be given away. For more information contact Alicia Jackson at 317-373-5183.

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle

Also On 106.7 WTLC: