Travis Scott Speaks Out About Astroworld Victims In First Interview Since Tragedy

The 30-year-old artist said that he wasn't informed about what happened until "minutes before the press conference," which was held after his chaotic concert.

Astroworld Festival 2021

Travis Scott is finally speaking out just one month after the horrific crowd-surging incident that claimed 10 lives at his Astroworld music festival in Houston.

During his emotional interview with The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God, the Grammy-nominated artist maintained his innocence claiming that he had no idea that crowd-goers were being trampled during his performance. “It really hurts,” Scott explained of his emotions towards the tragic incident. “It hurts the community, it hurts the city. It’s a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving.”

The 30-year-old artist said that he wasn’t informed about what happened until “minutes before the press conference,” which was held after his chaotic concert. “People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that,” he said before becoming emotional. Scott explained that from his line of view from the stage, he could barely see what was going on out in the audience. The star did however state that anytime he saw a distressed fan in need that he made sure to call out to stage security for help. “Anytime I could see anything like that, I did,” Scott said. “I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK.”

The rapper has been heavily criticized for promoting “rage culture” at his previous concerts. The term stems heavily from mosh pit culture typically seen at a hard rock or metal show where crowd-goers aggressively push or slam into one another as they dance. Some critics have blamed the nature of the star’s rowdy shows as the catalyst for the unprecedented number of deaths and injuries. However, Scott claimed during the interview that raging at his shows were all in light of “letting go and having fun.” The Houston, Texas native said he assumed that NRG Park, where the tragedy occurred, had safety guidelines in place for fans. “As artists, you trust professionals for when things happen that people can leave safely,” Scott added. “And this night was just like a regular show, it felt like to me, as far as the energy,” he said. “People didn’t show up there just to be harmful. People just showed up to have a good time and something unfortunate happened and we just need to figure out what that was.”

On Dec. 6, Travis Scott requested that his name be dismissed from 11 lawsuits that were filed against him and the festival promoters Live Nation and Scoremore. Many of them cite “negligence” and “the encouragement of violence,” according to Buzz Feed. Defendants are seeking nearly $3 billion in damages, the outlet reported. According to documents filed by Scott, the rapper and his legal team said in a statement they “generally deny the allegations” brought forth in the victim’s suits and that they “respectfully request that the claims against these Defendants be dismissed with prejudice,” People reported.
Astroworld Death Total Rises To 10 After 9-Year-Old Injured At Festival Passes Away

UPDATED: 9:50 a.m. ET, Dec. 10, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020   [caption id="attachment_4258654" align="aligncenter" width="472"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] Former NFL Pro Bowler Demaryius Thomas was found dead Dec 9, Thursday night in the shower of his Atlanta home. Officials believe Thomas’ death was related to a medical issue, and investigators haven’t found any evidence to disprove that theory. According to Thomas’ family, the 33 year old had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and they believe that was the cause of his death. LaTonya Bonseigneur, Thomas’ first cousin, told AP “He was alone and a friend couldn’t get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower.” Some of Thomas' NFL colleagues took to twitter to express their remorse for his loss. https://twitter.com/DeMarcusWare/status/1469163129238138880 https://twitter.com/BMarshh/status/1469164154581700610 Thomas’ last season in the NFL was 2019.  In 143 career games, Thomas had 724 catches for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns. He wasn’t married and did not have any kids. _____ There was an outpouring of condolences from the music world and well beyond after it was reported that legendary reggae bassist Robbie Shakespeare, of the Jamaican reggae production duo Sly & Robbie, had died. Neither Shakespeare's cause of death nor the date of his death was immediately reported. Shakespeare was 68 years old. The Jamaica Gleaner reported Shakespeare's death on Wednesday and said he had been seeking medical attention in Florida relating to kidney treatment. The Jamaican news outlet said Shakespeare had recently undergone an unspecified surgery and "been ailing for some time." Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, took time on Wednesday to eulogize Shakespeare in a poignant Twitter thread that could also serve as a Cliff Notes reference for anyone who is remotely unfamiliar with the legendary musician's contributions to the worldwide reggae movement. https://twitter.com/AndrewHolnessJM/status/1468705448417275913?s=20 "The legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare played a significant role in recording and producing albums for various Reggae artists including Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Bunny Wailer, U Roy, Culture, Burning Spear among other big names," Holness accurately tweeted while bringing attention to the late icon's impressive resume. Holness added: "When it comes to Reggae bass playing, no one comes close to having the influence of Robbie Shakespeare. He will be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music industry and Jamaica’s culture. May his soul Rest In Peace." Shakespeare teamed up with drummer Sly Dunbar to become the two-man team of producers that was among the leading forces to help shape reggae music's sounds that ultimately transcended genres. Shakespeare was humble when the Gleaner asked him to respond to his ranking of 17 on Rolling Stone's list of greatest bass players in music history. "No matter how much people hail Sly and Robbie as the legends, and despite two Grammy wins and 11 nominations, we never ever feel like anything we get in life, we must get it," Shakespeare told the Gleaner last year. "There have been a lot of sleepless nights and 'eatless' nights, too. Nuff time we go to bed hungry, so we remember these things and take stock. There are so many other great bassists out there who they could have chosen, and yet they chose me, and I am grateful." Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we've lost in 2021.

Travis Scott Speaks Out About Astroworld Victims In First Interview Since Tragedy  was originally published on newsone.com

