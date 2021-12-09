Podcasts
HomePodcasts

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “The Kardashian Curse” | Episode 45

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Lore’l breaks down the Kardasian curse to Eva, one relationship at a time. They undress the detailed downfall of some of the men connected to the Kardashian-Jenner clan and if it’s real. The duo also talk about exploring ethical non-monogamous relationships and tips on how to approach it.

The Final Question To Undress got real!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Check out our favorite holiday picks in our virtual Macy’s closet at  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom .

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “The Kardashian Curse” | Episode 45  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

James Brown Said The CIA Spied on Him. CIA Won’t Say

 6 hours ago
01.01.70
12 items

12 Black Women Named On Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women Of 2021 List — Did Your Fave Make It?

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Black Artists In Charlottesville Hired To Melt Down Robert E. Lee Statue & Rebuild New Monument

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following Viral Pedophile Sting Video

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

The 10 Sexiest Social Media Moments of 2021

 1 day ago
01.01.70
13 items

T-Boz Slammed For Allegedly Nudging Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef, TLC Member Says She Was Hacked

 2 days ago
10.23.98

No OVO: Drake Withdraws His 2021 Grammy Nominations

 2 days ago
07.30.98

Marcus Garvey’s Descendants Seek Pardon From President Biden

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Can’t Believe: Stevie J Request Spousal Support From Faith Evans

 2 days ago
01.01.70

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

 2 days ago
02.21.98
Photos
Close