Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

False Positive Or Fast Recovery? LeBron James Is Now Testing Negative For COVID-19

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Just days after it was announced that basketball icon LeBron James had tested positive for COVID-19, it now appears it all may have been a fluke report after new reports suggest the Los Angeles Lakers star player has recently produced multiple negative COVID tests.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

James has officially been cleared to play after being placed in the NBA health and safety protocols on Tuesday according to TMZ, and now is scheduled to suit up in the Lakers vs Clippers matchup on Friday. The whole ordeal has been pretty strange to say the least. Bron initially tested positive following the results of a lateral flow test, which then prompted him to take a follow-up PCR test which came back negative. The third time ended up being an unlucky charm for the four-time NBA champion after that one came back positive yet again and put him on forced medical leave.

It now appears the league believes it may have been a false positive all along, releasing a statement that reads, “In accordance with the Protocols, and the consistent testing practice that has been in place since the 2019-20 Season Restart in Orlando, the sample that produced the initial positive test was re-run twice and returned one negative and one positive result on two different PCR instruments.  As a result, James underwent additional testing on November 30, with one test returning a negative result and a second test resulting in a clinically inconclusive result.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LeBron himself alluded to the whole ordeal being one big conspiracy after he sent out a cryptic tweet on Wednesday (Dec 1) and wrote, “[thinking face emoji] Something is REAL [fish emojis] going on.” Either way, you can expect Bron Bron to ball out with the Lakers against the Clippers tomorrow at the Staples Center (soon-to-be-renamed Crypto.com Center) beginning at 7:00 PM PT/10:00 PM EST.

Let us know if you agree with LeBron’s fishy theory or, as it more likely seems, this is just a misunderstanding involving a virus that we’re all still trying to get a grasp of.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Butt-Hurt & MAGA Twitter Gets #LeSnitch Trending Because LeBron James Gets Tasteless Fans Ejected

17 photos Launch gallery

Butt-Hurt & MAGA Twitter Gets #LeSnitch Trending Because LeBron James Gets Tasteless Fans Ejected

Continue reading Butt-Hurt & MAGA Twitter Gets #LeSnitch Trending Because LeBron James Gets Tasteless Fans Ejected

Butt-Hurt & MAGA Twitter Gets #LeSnitch Trending Because LeBron James Gets Tasteless Fans Ejected

[caption id="attachment_1068914" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Andy Lyons / Getty[/caption] LeBron James attracts loads of attention after being one of the leading figures of the modern NBA for the past two decades, naturally gathering some haters along the way.  While playing at Indiana, James got a pair of fans booted for saying tasteless things from their courtside seats, and the cowards of Butt-Hurt & MAGA Twitter are focusing on the wrong things but getting #LeSnitch trending. Ever since James called out Crier-On-Demand Kyle Rittenhouse for his orchestrated tears, MAGA nutballs and Second Amendment champions have tried to find anything on the Los Angeles Lakers superstar to pick apart.  Earlier this week, that segment of social media tried to use the fracas that took place between the Lakers and the Pistons in Detroit to further dissect James’ character, and now they’ve moved on to another lame attempt. While taking on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday (Nov. 24), a video shows James walking a referee over to point out a white couple who allegedly said some vile things about James’ son Bronny, and one eyewitness confirmed the couple’s verbal attacks. Joined by Russell Westbrook who also pointed out the couple, the security team escorted the couple out while the woman made some mocking tears and poked her lip out. As Marc Lamont Hill noted: Two people sitting courtside, allegedly taunted LeBron by saying they hope his son died in a car accident. He got them removed. And #LeSnitch is trending? Y’all wil’in… The couple allegedly said things along the lines of hoping that James’ son, Bronny James, dies in a car crash and other related nonsense from the most expensive seats in the building. It was also shared online that they weren’t the only losers spewing negativity but they were among the loudest. But LeBron, being the future Hall of Famer that he is, dropped 39 points, 6 assists, and five rebounds on the Pacers in a Lakers overtime win. We’ll avoid all of the reactions from the wet tissue segment of Twitter and instead focus on the slander. — Photo: Getty

False Positive Or Fast Recovery? LeBron James Is Now Testing Negative For COVID-19  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Latest

False Positive Or Fast Recovery? LeBron James Is Now Testing Negative For COVID-19

 8 hours ago
01.01.70
5 items

Loud & Wrong Twitter Assumes Rihanna Is Pregnant, Rumor Reportedly Shut Down

 9 hours ago
08.09.95

Issa Fight: Bizzy Bone And Juicy J Throw Hands At Verzuz [Watch]

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

Tessa Thompson Is Statuesque On The December/January Cover Of Ebony Magazine

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Serena Williams To Release Her First Children’s Book, “The Adventures Of Qai Qai”

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Kanye West and Drake’s “Free Larry Hoover” Concert Tickets Are Selling For $7000

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Travis Scott Rejected By Family Of Youngest Astroworld Victim After Offering To Pay For Funeral

 2 days ago
01.01.70

House & Senate Democrats Introduce Legislation To Combat Those Annoying Online Bots

 2 days ago
06.07.94

Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant, Shot & Killed In Home Robbery

 2 days ago
05.15.94

Beyoncé Shares Star-Studded Video For New Adidas X Ivy Park “Halls Of Ivy” Collection #HallsOfIvy

 2 days ago
06.09.94
Photos
Close