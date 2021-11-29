Starz Orders ‘BMF’ Docuseries With Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson As Executive Producer [Details Inside]

Arts & Entertainment
Starz ordered a BMF documentary series from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, executive producer behind the network’s breakout hit drama series BMF (Black Mafia Family).

The upcoming docuseries with feature eight episodes, produced by G-Unit Film and Television and Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions, will be executive produced by Jackson and Shan Nicholson, who will also serve as showrunner.

The popular Starz scripted series, BMF, is inspired by the true story of notable brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory.  The series currently averages 6.5 million multi-platform views per episode. The Season 1 finale of BMF aired last Sunday, Nov. 21 across all Starz platforms.

The show has already been renewed for a second season, and its creator 50 Cent is already finding more avenues to profit from the iconic story. He shared his thoughts on the new docuseries exclusively to Deadline.

“The docuseries will offer an inside look at different perspectives from all of those involved, BMF — Blowing Money Fast,” Jackson explains.

Starz President and CEO, Jeffrey Hirsch shares a statement about the BMF docuseries news.

“The success of BMF demonstrates a continued rise in fan demand and interest in the story of the Flenory brothers,” said Hirsch. “We’re excited to dive deeper into the world of Black Mafia Family in this new project with Curtis, Shan and the teams at G-Unit and Jigsaw.”

The release date has not yet been announced. We will keep fans updated with more details of the upcoming BMF docuseries as they come. Be sure to catch up on the popular scripted drama series BMF available to stream on Starz.

