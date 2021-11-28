News
HomeNews

Museum Of African American History Digitizes Exhibits

“We’re bringing the museum beyond its four walls. It's like a museum in your pocket,” said the institution’s director Kevin Young.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
National Museum of African American History and Culture

Source: Louis Kengi Carr / Getty

Ever since it opened its doors in 2016, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture has emerged into an institution that poignantly captures the essence of the Black experience. The museum is ensuring the rich history encompassed within its walls can reach the masses through the creation of a new digital project, the Washington Post reported.

The institution recently unveiled an initiative dubbed the Searchable Museum. Through the platform, individuals can virtually explore a collection of videos, photographs and interactive narratives. Among the exhibitions is “Slavery & Freedom,” which gives an in-depth lens into the harrowing experiences of enslaved people. This project explores the journeys of unsung African American trailblazers and stories that examine how current issues surrounding things like healthcare, land ownership, education and law are directly correlated to historic social injustices.

Kevin Young—who serves as the museum’s director—says the digitization of the institution’s content will be instrumental in making education about significant parts of history more accessible.

“I used to talk about the digital future, but it’s really the digital present,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “We’re bringing the museum beyond its four walls. It’s like a museum in your pocket. The goal was really to think about how we could bring history in your hands. I really think the experience of going to the museum is transformative. What we wanted out of the site is something transformative as well.”

There have been projects launched to preserve significant elements of Black history digitally. In June, Getty Images announced it would provide grants for the digitization of historic HBCU images. The initiative was designed to give a lens into the legacies of these educational pillars.

SEE ALSO:

Smithsonian Acquires Historic Work Of Trailblazing Black Photographers

National Museum Of African American History And Culture To Display LeBron James’ Equality Sneakers

Fred Hampton archive photos

15 Of Fred Hampton's Most Political And Revolutionary Quotes

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Of Fred Hampton's Most Political And Revolutionary Quotes

Continue reading 15 Of Fred Hampton’s Most Political And Revolutionary Quotes

15 Of Fred Hampton's Most Political And Revolutionary Quotes

[caption id="attachment_3762851" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: November 9th, 2021 2:45PM Fred Hampton, the leader of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panthers who was assassinated in a home by Chicago police 51 years ago, was the living personification of the word "revolutionary" by any standard. He was only 21 years old when he was killed on Dec. 4, 1969, but his political, social and revolutionary legacy has stood the test of time for more than double the time he was alive, and counting. Keep reading to find some of Fred Hampton's most political and revolutionary quotes. In spite of his youth -- or perhaps because of it -- Hampton became one of the most respected and charismatic leaders of the original Black Panther Party who shook up the American political structure with his views that were described as radical at the time. In fact, his political views arguably ultimately paved the road for some of the country's current crop of elected officials who are now seen as moderate. MORE: Remembering The Politics Of Fred Hampton’s Assassination By Chicago Police However, at the time in the late 1960s, those views that advocated for the advancement and unity of Black and brown people in opposition to the police state in which many of them lived prompted law enforcement to plot his death. The FBI began keeping tabs on Hampton up until the fateful night he and Mark Clark, a 22-year-old Black Panther leader, were killed during a police raid in Peoria, Illinois. Their assassinations were facilitated by a fellow member of the Black Panther Party who became an informant. At the time, William O’Neal was third in command of the Chicago chapter of the Black Panthers who told then-Cook County State’s Attorney Edward Hanrahan where Hampton would be on the night of Dec. 4, 1969. https://twitter.com/WASBRAPPIN/status/1334697420526133248?s=20 His memory has not faded, though, and Hampton is still very much an endeared figure, especially in Black Chicago. It is there on the city's west side where Hampton's likeness is memorialized on a mural that includes one of the gifted speaker's famous quotes: “I Am A Revolutionary — Free Em All.” There's also a major motion picture biopic on the way called “Judas and the Black Messiah” starring Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya and produced by Ryan Coogler, who directed the blockbuster international hit film, "Black Panther." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4Q9Qmq1lu8 Some of Hampton's other accomplishments in life include organizing a student chapter of the NAACP in Maywood, Illinois. Hampton also brought together poor Black, white and Puerto Rican people as part of the “Rainbow Coalition” and inspired peace among several warring gangs. To get a better idea of what the man was all about, don't take our word for it -- read the man's words for yourself as we've compiled 10 of Fred Hampton's most politically revolutionary quotes, courtesy of the Everyday Power website.

Museum Of African American History Digitizes Exhibits  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

Ashanti On Receiving The Lady of Soul Award, Vibrating Higher And Staying Positive

 1 day ago
03.10.92
15 items

A Look Back At The Unforgettable Art & Fashion Influence Of Virgil Abloh

 1 day ago
06.09.92
22 items

Remembering Virgil Abloh: Twitter Reacts To The Death Of A Fashion Revolutionary

 1 day ago
11.08.92

Virgil Abloh, Off-White Fashion Designer, Dead At 41

 1 day ago
01.01.70
11 items

Boston Celtics Burger Enes Kanter Changing Name To Enes Kanter Freedom

 1 day ago
02.24.92

Ballsy Move: LeBron James Fined $15K For Grabbing Crotch After Hitting Dagger Shot In Indiana

 2 days ago
01.01.70
15 items

Twitter Clowns Republican Party’s Tweet Highlighting Vice President Kamala Harris’ Cookware Purchase

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Stephen Sondheim, Master of Musical Theater, Dead at 91

 3 days ago
01.01.70
14 items

Dave Chappelle Returns To High School Alma Mater Amid ‘The Closer’ Controversy

 3 days ago
01.01.70
10 items

Viruses In Disguise: WHO Designates New COVID-19 Variant As Omicron, Twitter Gets Decepticon Trending

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close