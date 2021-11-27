Arts & Entertainment
Rihanna Shows Us How To Make Plaid Look Sexy

Rihanna took to Instagram to show off a super sexy Savage X Fenty plaid look that we have to get our hands on.

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Red Carpet

Source: Arturo Holmes/MG21 / Getty

If there’s one thing we love about Rihanna it’s that she can take any outfit and turn it into a masterpiece, simply by putting it on! And today, the fashion queen has done it again when she wore a super sexy plaid ensemble to perfection!

In an Instagram Story, the 33-year-old showed off her gorgeous face and toned body when she rocked a super sexy plaid look that made us all swoon. For the look, the beauty wore a Savage X Fenty blue and black plaid striped bra and matching button-up shirt, but it was the matching plaid mini skirt that got everybody talking as it featured a key hole, cut out design on the backside which added to its extra sexy look.

Rih Rih paired the look with minimal makeup except for pink eyeliner that lined her bottom eyelid and plush pink lip gloss. She also wore her hair in jumbo boxed braids as she smized and served for the quick IG Story.

Check it out below.

But Savage X Fenty isn’t the only part of Rihanna’s empire that’s worth raving over these days. Earlier this week, the entertainer turned businesswoman took to Instagram to show off some of her latest Fenty Beauty holiday drops where she modeled three different looks. Rocking her hair in Bantu knots, the billionaire tried out different eye shadows that were inspired by the gloss bomb shades Fenty Glow, Fu$$y and Hot Chocolit, all while giving her IG followers a quick tutorial on how to apply the looks to perfection.

Check out the quick makeup tutorial below.

 

From Savage x Fenty to Fenty Beauty, looks like our holiday wish lists are already complete!

Rihanna Shows Us How To Make Plaid Look Sexy  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com


