Kanye West Shares Super Long Thanksgiving Day Prayer, Talks Accountability

Ye got some thoughts off his chest.

The Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving Event

Kanye West is thankful. Ye is so thankful that he took to Instagram to share a “super super super super super long” Thanksgiving Day prayer.

Being that this was a Ye production, the nearly five-minute prayer was also self-indulgent while revealing some details of his inner thought process along with explanations to some of his past behavior. That includes pointing to his alcohol abuse,  mental health and his religion, amongst other aspects.

“Let’s start with A, alcohol. I would drink to take the stress away and knock the edge off,” says Ye in what sounds like a prepared statement. “Drinking affected my health and the health of people around me. Because I already had a hair trigger temper and this just heightened it.”

While the candor is cool, the self-deprecating comedy he mixes in won’t win him over with people who already dismissed Ye thanks to all his shenanigans. But this is the same guy who also hit the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday (Nov. 24), so it’s on-brand.

Another interesting comment was on his ex-wife’s thoughts on Red Hat Ye.

“Good lord my wife did not like me wearing the red hat,” says Ye aka Captain Obvious. “Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance and that was hard for our marriage.”

He added, “Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and thank God only press conference.”

Ye also added that after said press conference his dad gave him the good advice of maybe writing the speech next time. It also seems that Ye is done spending money on foolishness and the big entourages—so that ride is over for all the baggage handlers. Next up for Ye, and Drake, is a benefit concert for Larry Hoover in Los Angeles.

Peep the prayer below.

