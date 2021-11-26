Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Tyga Ducks Felony Domestic Violence Charge

The jury is still out.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Tyga takes his girlfriend Camaryn Swanson out on a fun date to Universal Studios Hollywood

Source: Tom Nook / MEGA / WENNnews

Tyga just caught a break. The “Rack City” rapper won’t be charged with felony domestic violence, but he isn’t exactly off the hook either.

According to TMZ, some recent legal maneuvers mean no felony charge for Tyga.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the police passed the rapper’s DV case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office so they could decide if they wanted to file charges against Tyga.

But, according to the L.A. County D.A. … the case has now been kicked over to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office … and that means he won’t be charged with a felony because only the D.A.’s Office can charge folks with a felony.

Back in October, Tyga was pinched for felony domestic violence after he was accused of putting hands on his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson. The alleged victim shared victims of the alleged injuries on social media after filing a report with the police.

Tyga has adamantly claimed his innocence. Unfortunately, rappers and domestic violence isn’t an anomaly.

Tyga Ducks Felony Domestic Violence Charge  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Ashanti On Receiving The Lady of Soul Award, Vibrating Higher And Staying Positive

 1 day ago
03.10.92
15 items

A Look Back At The Unforgettable Art & Fashion Influence Of Virgil Abloh

 1 day ago
06.09.92
22 items

Remembering Virgil Abloh: Twitter Reacts To The Death Of A Fashion Revolutionary

 1 day ago
11.08.92

Virgil Abloh, Off-White Fashion Designer, Dead At 41

 1 day ago
01.01.70
11 items

Boston Celtics Burger Enes Kanter Changing Name To Enes Kanter Freedom

 1 day ago
02.24.92

Ballsy Move: LeBron James Fined $15K For Grabbing Crotch After Hitting Dagger Shot In Indiana

 2 days ago
01.01.70
15 items

Twitter Clowns Republican Party’s Tweet Highlighting Vice President Kamala Harris’ Cookware Purchase

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Stephen Sondheim, Master of Musical Theater, Dead at 91

 3 days ago
01.01.70
14 items

Dave Chappelle Returns To High School Alma Mater Amid ‘The Closer’ Controversy

 3 days ago
01.01.70
10 items

Viruses In Disguise: WHO Designates New COVID-19 Variant As Omicron, Twitter Gets Decepticon Trending

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close