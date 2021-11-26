Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Dollar Tree Raises Prices, Vince Staples Bashes The Jig

Inflation is a beeyotch.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Dollar Tree Announces 25% Raise In Prices

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

For many people who are budget-conscious or looking for good bargains, going to Dollar Tree has helped out greatly. But the bargain chain’s latest move has many upset—including Vince Staples.

As first reported by NBC News, Dollar Tree announced on Tuesday (November 23) that the company would be making its first price hike, raising its baseline price of a dollar for many items in its stores to $1.25. This follows up on moves that the company made in September, where some items in-store were offered for $3 and $5.

Citing the “overwhelmingly positive” response to the change, the decision was made to revamp 500 locations into Dollar Tree Plus stores. “Our Dollar Tree pricing tests have demonstrated broad consumer acceptance of the new price point and excitement about the additional offerings and extreme value we will be able to provide,” said Dollar Tree president and CEO Michael Witynski in a press release about the change.

The news, however, was greeted with some skepticism and opposition online. The most emphatic of these initially came from Staples, who took to Twitter and said, “Dollar Tree went against the grain. I can’t respect it.”

 

Witynski defended the first price hike by the company in 35 years by pointing to the recent inflation that has been occurring. A further statement from the company about the change said they now have “the ability to materially expand its offerings, introduce new products and sizes, and provide families with more of their daily essentials.” Witynski followed up by further explaining that “This is the appropriate time to shift away from the constraints of the $1 price point,” noting that the move would also help the company when it came to freight costs and future wage increases. He also said there will still be many items offered at the same $1 price point.

Dollar Tree Raises Prices, Vince Staples Bashes The Jig  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Ashanti On Receiving The Lady of Soul Award, Vibrating Higher And Staying Positive

 1 day ago
03.10.92
15 items

A Look Back At The Unforgettable Art & Fashion Influence Of Virgil Abloh

 1 day ago
06.09.92
22 items

Remembering Virgil Abloh: Twitter Reacts To The Death Of A Fashion Revolutionary

 1 day ago
11.08.92

Virgil Abloh, Off-White Fashion Designer, Dead At 41

 1 day ago
01.01.70
11 items

Boston Celtics Burger Enes Kanter Changing Name To Enes Kanter Freedom

 1 day ago
02.24.92

Ballsy Move: LeBron James Fined $15K For Grabbing Crotch After Hitting Dagger Shot In Indiana

 2 days ago
01.01.70
15 items

Twitter Clowns Republican Party’s Tweet Highlighting Vice President Kamala Harris’ Cookware Purchase

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Stephen Sondheim, Master of Musical Theater, Dead at 91

 3 days ago
01.01.70
14 items

Dave Chappelle Returns To High School Alma Mater Amid ‘The Closer’ Controversy

 3 days ago
01.01.70
10 items

Viruses In Disguise: WHO Designates New COVID-19 Variant As Omicron, Twitter Gets Decepticon Trending

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close