Diddy Teams Up With That Rony Seikaly To Release A House Music Track

Diddy gives an assist to Rony Seikaly, the former NBA star-turned DJ on the latest single from his upcoming album.

If there’s one thing to be said about Diddy, it’s that he doesn’t turn down unique pathways to create hits. Another example of that comes in the form of a new track he’s appearing on featuring a former NBA star turned DJ.

Rony Seikaly, the former center out of Syracuse University who enjoyed a long career playing for the NBA’s Miami Heat as their first-ever draft pick, has made a second fruitful career as a DJ specializing in electronic dance music. After performing sets around the world for years, Seikaly is now set to release his first album, Moonwalk. And the latest single to be released features none other than his former neighbor in Miami, Diddy.

The single is called “Won’t Stop Now”, which has gained a description of as being a “brooding house track that pairs Diddy’s braggadocious swagger to Rony’s immaculate production.” Diddy has been an avid fan of Seikaly’s DJ sets for years, making it a point to drop in whenever he would host “club nights” at his home in the Star Island area of Miami. The track itself incorporates clips from past hits from Diddy’s discography and a personal voicemail the mogul left for Seikaly.

For Seikaly, his collaboration with Diddy is the result of a good friendship and mutual admiration. “It’s such an honor to have Diddy on my track. We’ve talked about it for years and finally made it a reality.”, said the DJ in a statement about the song. Moonwalk is set to be released on Seikaly’s own label, STRIDE in March 2022 and clocks in at 26 songs in total. He cites the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as a spur towards the finalized album’s length in an interview with SPIN. “COVID gave me an opportunity to spend as much time as I wanted in my home studio,” he says. “There was nowhere to go and nobody to see. I used that time to make as much music as I could possibly put out to create an album. I ended up with a double album.”

Check out the song, “Won’t Stop Now”, below.

Close