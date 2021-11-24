Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Blue Ivy Pays Tribute To Jay-Z During Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction [Video]

Blue got bars.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Blue Ivy Rock & Roll

Source: YouTube / Youtube

Jay-Z joined rare air this week with his Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame distinction. Blue Ivy Carter honored her dad with a very memorable introduction to his induction.

The Brooklyn MC was stamped as one of the greatest performers ever in the music industry via the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony. As expected his induction video was nothing short of stellar just like his career. Several friends and celebrities put respect on his name via a pre-recorded video including Kevin Hart, Rihanna, Halle Berry, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Diddy, Regina King, Lena Waithe, Chris Martin, Rick Ross, Queen Latifah, Lupita Nyong’o, and former President Barack Obama.

Even with all that star power it was his own wife and daughter who stole the show. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy went on to recite some of his most revered quotables. “In my lifetime, more than a million rhymes, no joking,” B says as she opens up their portion. “So gather around hustlers, ’cause it’s about to go down,” from “The Ruler’s Back”. Blue closes the video as she recites a very kid friendly version of Hov’s “Ride or Die.” “Congrats, S. Carter, ghostwriter / You paid the right price, so we just make your hits tighter,” she said before busting out into laughter.

You can see the induction video below.

Photo:

Blue Ivy Pays Tribute To Jay-Z During Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Blue Ivy Pays Tribute To Jay-Z During Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction [Video]

 7 hours ago
03.26.89

Diddy Teams Up With That Rony Seikaly To Release A House Music Track

 7 hours ago
03.27.89
10 items

Black Twitter Puts On Capes To Defend ‘King Richard’ After One White Woman’s Ridiculous Criticism

 22 hours ago
01.01.70
8 items

Kanye West, Lil Nas X, Drake & DMX Among 2022 Grammy Nominees

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

Iman Shumpert Becomes First Former NBA Player To Win ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Mirrorball Trophy, Twitter Salutes Him

 1 day ago
01.01.70
15 items

#BlackInkChi Recap: Ryan Confronts Steven, Prince Goes Ham on Charmaine & Neek

 1 day ago
01.01.70

T-Pain Forgives Usher For Telling Him He “Kinda F*cked Up Music” As The 2 R&B Icons Share Stage In Atlanta

 1 day ago
02.03.88

Breaking: Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

 1 day ago
09.03.88
8 items

Eric Bledsoe Trending After TikTok User Unearths Hilarious Sada Baby Line

 2 days ago
02.06.88
13 items

Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition

 2 days ago
02.13.88
Photos
Close