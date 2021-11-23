Arts & Entertainment
Triller Pledges $4K A Month In Cash & Equity With New Program For Black Creators

Getting paid as a social media influencer just got a lot easier for those with a Triller account, content ideas for days and, most importantly, some melanin to make it all look good on camera.

The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed that Black creators on Triller will soon be able to sign up for a program that will pay $2,000 in cash and another $2,000 in equity to deliver a set amount of content each month.

Take a look below at how it will all work when launched next year, via THR:

“Participating creators, who can sign onto one-year contracts with the social platform that begin on January 1, will need to post eight videos to Triller per month and eight different posts with references to Triller on any other social platform, according to an individual with knowledge of the contracts. The videos need to be at least 30 seconds long for lifestyle content, while dance videos can be shorter at 15 seconds. The equity will be provided to creators in the form of standardized service provider units, which convert to stock warrants in TrillerNet, which is planning to go public.”

The program is a brainchild of Triller’s Assembly for Black Creators, which is a monthly virtual event made to bring Black content kings and queens together for conversations about brand marketing and how to become a social media superstar.

The idea of giving this opportunity of ownership to Black content creators, seemingly the leaders in cultivating viral dance challenges and all types of tutorials, definitely appears to be a potential game-changer that we can’t wait to see come to fruition.

Take a look at a few users who we think may be banking in big bucks soon enough:

 

 

 

