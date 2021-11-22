The Fix With Karen Vaughn (Nov. 22nd, 2021)

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

People Have Been Commenting On Tami Roman’s appearance. She shares a personal story

Apparently, we did not learn about commenting on one’s appearance when we lost Chadwick Boseman because people are back at again and this time commenting on Tami Roman’s appearance.

ABC Bringing ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday’ Special Your Way

ABC has announced they will be airing a new special next month called A Very Boy Band Holiday, featuring performances from members of *NSYNC, New Edition, New Kids On The Block, Boyz II Men, and more. Here is Bobby Brown on the red carpet from last night talking about it. It’s an incredible show The show is set to air on December 6.

Young Jeezy Is A Whole Grown Man

Young Jeezy surprised his wife Jeannie Mai for her surprise baby shower on The Real. One of the ladies asked him what food has Jeannie been craving and has he had to make any late-night food runs. He said it is the opposite, she doesn’t eat. Awwww, Look at Young Jeezy all grown up! a husband! a daddy!

Dwyane Wade Opens Up About Not Living W/ His Youngest Son

When Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were on a ‘break’ Dwyane fathered a son and not much has been seen or discussed his son until now. In his new photographic memoir titled, Dwyane, he talks about his son, Xavier Wade. He writes: “Xavier doesn’t live with me, so we don’t get to see each other every day as I do with my other kids. It makes things challenging at times, but it’s my job to make sure he never has to carry that weight. “What I’ve come to learn over my life is that fatherhood isn’t a monolithic image that looks the same in every household. Each relationship is different. All I’m concerned about with Xavier is him always knowing he’s loved.” His book is out now

