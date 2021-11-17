Celebrity News
All In Together Now: The RZA Confirms An Ol’ Dirty Bastard Biopic Is In The Works

Fingers crossed.

All signs are pointing to the Wu-Tang Clan cinematic universe expanding. The RZA has announced that he is working on an Ol’ Dirty Bastard biopic.

As spotted on HipHopDX, the most outrageous member of the Staten Island collective might get his posthumous moment on the big screen. In a recent interview with Mic Magazine RZA discussed Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men and Wu-Tang: An American Saga while dropping a quiet bombshell.

“The documentary was to capture the story as best we can in the reality of it, and then the TV series was to dramatize it. The third tier of the plan, which I’m in progress of, is an ODB movie biopic. Like the five-year Wu-Tang plan, this was a five-year media plan that I concocted, I meditated on, and I’m striving to live out. So far, it’s working well,” RZA stated.

This is not the first time that the idea of a film on the late great Dirt McGirt has surfaced. Soon after the success of Straight Outta Compton rumors started circulating about a potential movie on the late rapper. RZA confirmed that speculation in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I think it’s a great idea, and there has been talk about it. There are a few wheels in motion with one done by our first cousin Rayshawn; he was the young guy there watching everything that happened,” RZA said. “Him and ODB’s wife have been talking and he has a pretty interesting script. I just saw a 12-minute teaser that he shot about a year ago and it felt pretty f***ing cool. I watched it and was like, ‘Wow, you may have something here.’ He has the best thing that I’ve seen so far.”

Ol’ Dirty Bastard would have turned 53 years old on Monday (November 15).

Photo: Getty

All In Together Now: The RZA Confirms An Ol' Dirty Bastard Biopic Is In The Works

