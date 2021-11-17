Arts & Entertainment
Watch Trailer: Netflix’s Upcoming Film ‘Don’t Look Up’ Is A Socially Conscious Comedy

Don't Look Up announced on Netflix

The official trailer for Don’t Look Up was released today and it is action packed and filled with stars.

Don’t Look Up explores the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of a deadly comet approaching Earth. The Adam McKay-directed film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry and more.

According to Deadline, the film gets its title from a denialist slogan reminiscent of the memorable Road Runner cartoon scene where Wile E. Coyote sits in the engineer compartment of a train stalled on the tracks. He stares out the window, watching another train speed directly towards him, and simply pulls down the window shade.

Oscar-winning filmmaker McKay also wrote the film. McKay is behind comedic classics like Step Brothers, Talladega Nights and Anchorman to more socially conscious films like The Big Short and Vice.

McKay is combining his usual comedic and conscious elements in Netflix’s next feature film, Don’t Look Up. The film is said to be based on real events that just haven’t happened yet. From the looks of the trailer, the film looks like it is packed with action, comedy and adventure. Viewers should prepare for a wild ride with McKay’s next socially conscious comedy. Maybe after watching the film people will be encouraged to take climate change seriously.

Don’t Look Up will be released in theaters December 10 and on Netflix December 24. Watch the official trailer below.

