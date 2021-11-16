Beauty
HomeBeauty

TRIED IT: Glow By Carol’s “Pretty Girl Gang” Lashes And “Obsessed” Lip Gloss Took My Birthday Look To The Next Level

Natural glam for the win.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Marsha B

Source: Ambitious Shooters / Ambitious Shooters

Last week I celebrated my 38th birthday. I wanted to commemorate the moment by getting my hair and makeup done, and flicking it up in front of the camera. I’m no stranger to photoshoots, but I wanted to step it up a notch by switching up my look. There’s something about a birthday photoshoot that makes you want to re-introduce yourself to the world. Now with a new hairstyle, and a perfectly beat face, I was ready to show off my latest transformation.

I like to hire professional makeup artists for special occasions, and this 38th birthday shoot was worth the investment. I hit up XoCarol, a Brooklyn-based makeup artist that also markets her own lashes and lipsticks. When it comes to beauty looks, I always default to something soft and glamorous. Because I had bangs, I didn’t need a bold shadow, and I also wanted to stray away from bright, vibrant lipsticks. Carol’s Obsessed Warm Creamy Nude ($18.00, www.GlowbyCarolBeauty.bigcartel.com) gave me exactly what I was looking for. Not only was the highly pigmented nude long-lasting, it pulled my entire look together seamlessly.

Marsha B

Source: Ambitious Shooters / Ambitious Shooters

I usually keep my beauty looks simple when it comes to lashes, but Carol’s Pretty Gang Lashes ($20.00, www.GlowbyCarolBeauty.bigcartel.com) were anything but plain. The 22mm medium – long wispy lashes gave my eyes a fun, sultry look that elevated my entire beauty beat and took it to the next level. I’m glad I stepped outside of my comfort zone and tried them, instead of settling for my usual standard lashes.

If you’re in the NYC area and you need a makeup artist, you should definitely give Carol a buzz. Not only is she a skilled makeup artist, she also has a talent for highlighting your natural beauty with her products.

 

DON’T MISS…

TRIED IT: Dermablend’s CC Cream Got My Complexion All The Way Together

TRIED IT: The IL MAKIAGE X Carli Bybel Moonstruck Face Palette Gave My Skin A Natural Glow

TRIED IT: Glow By Carol’s “Pretty Girl Gang” Lashes And “Obsessed” Lip Gloss Took My Birthday Look To The Next Level  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Tabitha Brown Shares How Her Mother Is Always With Her

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Chico DeBarge Arrested For Drug Possession, Motorhome Impounded

 1 day ago
03.18.82

Astroworld Death Total Rises To 10 After 9-Year-Old Injured At Festival Passes Away

 2 days ago
01.01.70
20 items

Silk Sonic Release New Project ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ & Two-Step Twitter Approves

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Claims Rape Victim Was A “Willing Participant” In Court Filing

 4 days ago
09.03.80

John Coltrane’s ‘A Love Supreme’ Officially Platinum, After 56 Years

 4 days ago
09.04.80

Jury Clears Jay-Z In $67M Lawsuit Over Cologne Collaboration

 4 days ago
09.07.80
15 items

LeBron James & Twitter Clown MAGA Vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse For His Fake Tears During Trial

 4 days ago
09.08.80

Brian Williams Leaving MSNBC and NBC News Later This Year

 5 days ago
01.10.80

“I Should Be Runnin’ That Sh*t”: Snoop Dogg Has Aspirations Of Running Death Row Records

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close