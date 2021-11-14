News
HomeNews

Monyetta Shaw’s Wedding Dress Was Everything!

Monyetta Shaw's wedding dress was everything and we've got the details on the fabulous ensemble inside.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Saweetie x Matte Collection Launch

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Last week, TV personality and entrepreneur Monyetta Shaw tied the knot with her partner of three years, Heath Carter, in a star-studded Atlanta wedding. While the fashion was certainly fabulous at the glamourous event, it was Moneyetta’s second wedding dress that made our jaws completely drop as she stole the show and captured the attention of everybody in the room with the gorgeous ensemble. 

At the wedding reception, the new Mrs. Carter wore a $4,800 Matopeda Atelier strapless dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and was draped in sparkling crystals throughout its long train. The bride paired the look with a sparkly wedding day beat and rocked her hair in a short, blunt bob hairstyle.

Check out the stunning look below.

 

But Monyetta’s first wedding dress was just as beautiful, as she opted for a blush pink gown for the ceremony instead of the traditional white. The stunning bride shared a sneak peek of their fairytale wedding on her Instagram page, showing off both wedding gowns as well as her wedding day prep in a sweet sentimental video.

While this is Monyetta’s first marriage, she was previously engaged to singer Ne-Yo, with whom she also shares two children, Madilyn and Mason. Monyetta’s new hubby, Heath, also has children of his own, including a daughter who was a flower girl at the couple’s wedding. According to Us Weekly,  his connection to his children was part of what made her fall in love with him in the first place. “I put my kids first, and that’s just like ‘I’m sorry, this is what it is, you have to accept it.’ To see him [also] do that, and live that, and just still handle his business, and be there for me, I was like, ‘Oh, wow,’” she told the magazine’s Hot Hollywood podcast last year.

Congratulations to Monetta Shaw-Carter!

Don’t miss… 

Monyetta Shaw Ties The Knot With Her Boo Heath Carter

Monyetta Shaw Kept It Classy & Congratulated Ne-Yo & Crystal Smith On Their New Pregnancy

 

Monyetta Shaw’s Wedding Dress Was Everything!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Tabitha Brown Shares How Her Mother Is Always With Her

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Chico DeBarge Arrested For Drug Possession, Motorhome Impounded

 7 hours ago
03.18.82

Astroworld Death Total Rises To 10 After 9-Year-Old Injured At Festival Passes Away

 18 hours ago
01.01.70
20 items

Silk Sonic Release New Project ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ & Two-Step Twitter Approves

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Claims Rape Victim Was A “Willing Participant” In Court Filing

 3 days ago
09.03.80

John Coltrane’s ‘A Love Supreme’ Officially Platinum, After 56 Years

 3 days ago
09.04.80

Jury Clears Jay-Z In $67M Lawsuit Over Cologne Collaboration

 3 days ago
09.07.80
15 items

LeBron James & Twitter Clown MAGA Vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse For His Fake Tears During Trial

 3 days ago
09.08.80

Brian Williams Leaving MSNBC and NBC News Later This Year

 4 days ago
01.10.80

“I Should Be Runnin’ That Sh*t”: Snoop Dogg Has Aspirations Of Running Death Row Records

 4 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close