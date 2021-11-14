Open Lines
Community leader Dee Ross loses everything in house fire, still planning annual Thanksgiving food giveaway

The Black Entrepreneur Group and Don’t Sleep needs your help to put together Care Packages for 1,000 of Indy’s Homeless Neighbors. They need donations and help distributing the care packages. RaeVen Ridgell joins us on the show with details.

Plus, community leader Dee Ross is known for his giving spirit especially during the holidays. This time of years he’s preparing to feed hundreds of families for Thanksgiving – but this week he is doing that and trying to put back together the pieces of his life after a house fire destroyed everything he owns and killed his dog. After days in the hospital Ross and his wife are preparing to give back while they literally have nothing.

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle

