Meghan Markle Dazzles In All-Red Gown At The Salute To Freedom Gala

Meghan Markle turned heads in an all-red gown at last night's Salute to Freedom Gala in NYC where she was all smiles alongside her hubby, Prince Harry.

2021 Salute To Freedom Gala

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped out at the Intrepid Museum’s Salute to Freedom Gala in New York last night and turned heads in this elegant red gown. The Duchess wore Carolina Herrera by Wes Gordon and paired the look with matching red Giuseppe Zanotti heels and minimal jewelry except for Birks earrings and a Cartier diamond tennis bracelet that once belonged to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

This isn’t the first time that Markle paid homage to her late mother-in-law by donning one of her pieces. She previously wore Princess Diana’s Cartier diamond tennis bracelet during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, which, according to a spokesperson on the Today Show, was to have “[Harry’s] mother there with them during the interview.” Prior to the tell-all interview, she wore the bracelet for a state dinner in Fiji and a reception in Tonga back in 2018.

Intrepid Museum Hosts Annual Salute To Freedom Gala

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

The 40-year-old beauty was accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, who matched his wife’s elegance in a black tux and bow tie look.  The happy couple was all smiles on the red carpet as well as inside of the gala as they held hands and put their love on full display.

Prince Harry was one of the presenters of the night, presenting the Intrepid Valor Award to service members and veterans living with the invisible wounds of war, and using the opportunity to touch on his military experience and time spent in the U.S. “As we honor and reflect on Remembrance Day in the UK, which shares a date tomorrow with Veterans Day here in the US, my hope is for all of us to continue to support the wellbeing (and recognize the value of) our troops, veterans, and the entire military and service family,” Prince Harry stated during his speech. “We and they are better for it.”

Close