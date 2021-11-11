Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Eve Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump

Eve celebrates her "best birthday ever" as she took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump alongside her hubby, Maximillion Cooper.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

 

 

11th Annual Tony Hawk's Stand Up For Skateparks Benefit

Source: Brian Gove / Getty

Eve recently took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump and our good sis is glowing!

Today, on the rapper’s 43rd birthday, Eve her husband Maximillion Cooper posed for a selfie while bumping around in the English countryside. The rapper looked happy, healthy, and cozy as she rocked a warm grey sweater, cream cardigan, black boots, black leggings, and a black winter beanie. In a second pic, seemingly snapped by the rapper’s hubby, Eve gave us a side profile of her growing bump as she posed in the forest while on a birthday nature walk with her boo. She captioned the photo set with a few hashtags and emojis and was sure to tag her husband in the post. “#bestbirthdayever @mrgumball3000 ❤ #englishcountryside #happiness 🥰

Check it out below!

While many of Eve’s 2.4 million IG followers wished her a happy birthday underneath the pic, others commented on how adorable she looked as a proud mama-to-be. “You look beautiful girl! I’m so happy for you! Enjoy ur birthday luv! ❤ 🥳,” Eve’s Queens costar and fellow actress Naturi Naughton commented while another commenter brought up how she’s glowing with happiness from her bundle of joy, writing, “Yasss you are glowing 😍 Happy Bday and Congrats, Eve❤

We love to see this level of happiness on our girl!

Don’t miss… 

5 Times Eve Did It For The Culture

Eve Steps Out At London Fashion Week And Her Outfit Has People Speculating A Baby Is On The Way

Eve Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Brian Williams Leaving MSNBC and NBC News Later This Year

 3 hours ago
01.10.80

“I Should Be Runnin’ That Sh*t”: Snoop Dogg Has Aspirations Of Running Death Row Records

 4 hours ago
01.01.70
6 items

Jay-Z, Talib Kweli, Big Sean & More React To Kanye West ‘Drink Champs’ Audacity

 1 day ago
08.21.79

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman Trying To Rob His Church

 1 day ago
05.19.79

Northwestern State University Welcomes First Black President In Louisiana School’s 137-Year History

 1 day ago
05.20.79

Stevie J Files For Divorce From Faith Evans After 3 Years Of Marriage

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Renewed for 3rd Season

 3 days ago
08.22.77
2 items

Remembering The People Who Lost Their Lives at Astroworld Festival [Photos]

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Give Intimate Glimpse of $20 Million Mansion

 3 days ago
01.01.70

The Promising Rise And Stunning Fall Of Jason Mitchell

 6 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close