Naturi Naughton Is Slaying The ‘Queens’ Promo Trail

Naturi Naughton has been serving LEWKS while promoting her new series, "Queens," and we've rounded up some of our favorites from the press run.

2016 Summer TCAs Getty Images Portrait Studio

Source: Maarten de Boer / Getty

Naturi Naughton is absolutely serving on the Queens promo trail and we can’t stop thinking about her LEWKS!

Earlier today, the actress stopped by The Nick Cannon Show rocking this super cute black and white look equipped with a black and white blouse, black and white pants, black leather boots, and a matching black leather hat. She accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings and wore dramatic dark makeup to match the ensemble.

Check it out below.

In another look, she wore an all-pink ensemble, complete with pink nails and pink heels with a large bow on the side. She wore her hair in a high ponytail and looked gorgeous as she stopped by The Tamron Hall Show.

Last week, she stepped out for press in chilly NYC wearing this super cute Fall look. She rocked an oversized silver turtle neck sweater and a white curve-hugging sweater skirt that she paired with silver pumps.

And last month, she kicked off the Queens promo run at The View in this super sexy sleeveless black and white dress that donned gold buttons throughout. She paired the look with black, pointy toe pumps and gold jewelry as she rocked a bright red lip to add a pop of color.

What’s your favorite look from Naturi’s Queens promo run?

