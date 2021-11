WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

On this edition of Open Lines with Cameron Ridle: IMPD Chief Randal Taylor spends an hour answering questions from Cameron and listeners about all things IMPD.

If you need to contact Chief Taylor he welcomes you to email him directly at: Randal.Taylor@indy.gov

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle

Also On 106.7 WTLC: