Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation & The Reform Alliance To Host A Job Fair At Madison Square Garden

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Days after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Jay-Z is in a giving mood and will soon have Roc Nation helping people in need find new employment in New York City.

Page Six is reporting that Jay-Z’s Roc Nation will be teaming with the criminal justice advocacy organization known as the Reform Alliance to host a job fair at Madison Square Garden on November 18. The goal of the event is to help disadvantaged people such as single parents and ex-convicts get jobs in New York City. These aren’t just any old bodega positions either as big name corporations such as Zara, Lowe’s, Madison Square Garden, Amazon, Foot Locker, Live Nation, VICE, and 40/40 Club will be there to interview attendees on site.

“The Team Roc New York Job Fair is a real opportunity for socio-economic mobility for New Yorkers – those who want to work, yet have not had the exposure or connections to the right-fit jobs, or to the support services that can strengthen their prospects for employment,” Team Roc managing director Dania Diaz said in a press release Wednesday.

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez added, “My hope is this event will not only stimulate New York’s economy but pair the state’s best and brightest employees with the country’s leading organizations.”

Celebrity guests and motivational speakers are also set to participate at the job fair while career-development services will be available at no costs. So if you need help building up your resume or even interview preparation, you might want to swing by and take advantage of the opportunities.

You’d think this would be a good time for Jay-Z to Roc Nation will also be looking to find new employees at the event on his new Instagram page, but unfortunately he’s already deleted his page. Jay-Z gonna Jay-Z.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation & The Reform Alliance To Host A Job Fair At Madison Square Garden  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

The Promising Rise And Stunning Fall Of Jason Mitchell

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

Alicia Key Takes To Instagram To Reminds Us That Jewel Adorned Hair Is The Hottest New Trend Just Time For The Holiday Season

 16 hours ago
10.16.75

Will Smith Shares More Stunning Excerpts From His Memoir, Contemplated Killing Own Father

 18 hours ago
09.08.75

Dave Chappelle Gets Emotional When Meeting Scorpio Of The Furious Five [Watch]

 18 hours ago
09.10.75

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation & The Reform Alliance To Host A Job Fair At Madison Square Garden

 18 hours ago
09.11.75

Study Finds Racial Discrimination Leads To Anxiety, Depression & Suicidal Ideation In Black Men

 18 hours ago
09.12.75

Offsides: Green Bay Packer QB Aaron Rodgers Never Got Vaccinated

 23 hours ago
09.14.75
18 items

Holy Cow: White Mom Complains About Milk Prices, Twitter Shocked At 12 Gallons A Week Haul

 23 hours ago
09.15.75
20 items

Happy Birthday Diddy! See Photos Of Puff & His Famous Friends Through The Years

 24 hours ago
12.29.75

‘The Harder They Fall’ Affirms Our Stylish Presence In Black Western Films “We Existed Back Then”

 24 hours ago
09.29.75
Photos
Close