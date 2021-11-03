Karen Vaughn Gets An Inside Look Of Life Therapy with AJ Johnson [Listen]

Karen In The City
The TV One Television series “Life Therapy with AJ Johnson” is called a “must-see life-coaching series that shares an intimate look at the stories of individuals’ exposing their internal struggles in search of healing. Along with trained mental health professionals, Johnson taps into her natural instinct of nurturing people’s suffering to exude positivity in a genuine approach to improve individuals’ lives.”

Actress and Life Coach AJ Johnson talks with Karen Vaughn about the series and what to expect. You can check out the show on Tuesdays at 10:00 PM ET/9C on TV One.

