Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Kelly Rowland Sets Instagram Ablaze In Sexy Leopard Print Dress

Kelly Rowland looked stunning in a leopard print slip dress and set the Internet ablaze when she posted a short video showing off the look.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Kelly Rowland x JustFab Campaign

Source: Kelly Rowland x JustFab Campaign / Kelly Rowland x JustFab Campaign

Kelly Rowland is aging backward and we’ve got the proof! Today, the singer took to Instagram to model a super cute and super sexy leopard print slip dress that we have to get our hands on!

The 40-year-old paired the dress with a bright bold red lip, matching leopard pumps, and wore loose curls in her hair as she charmed her 12 million IG followers with the 12-second Reel.  In the short snippet, the former Destiny’s Child member gave her best poses for the camera and served face and smiles as a fan blew wind through her dark hair.

🖤🐆purrr,” she captioned the video. Check it out below!

Kelly’s followers immediately flooded the songstress’s IG comments with their stamps of approval, typing a ton of heart eye and fire emojis to express their love for the gorgeous star. “Beautiful 😍😍,” Angela Simmons commented on the post while Marjorie Harvey wrote, “🔥🔥🔥.”

But Instagram wasn’t the only place that Kelly made people stop in their tracks. Black Twitter was also in an uproar after seeing the gorgeous video and in true Twitter fashion, shared their thirst for the star in the best way possible.

“God really took his time when he made Kelly Rowland,” one fan tweeted.

 

“I think Kelly Rowland might be the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen,” said another. 
While another wrote, “That Kelly Rowland clip is just what I needed to see.”

Got to love the internet!

Don’t miss… 

Pregnant And Gettin’ It: Kelly Rowland Is Now The Global Face Of JustFab

Kelly Rowland Shines In New Visuals For Her Latest Single, “Flowers”

Kelly Rowland Sets Instagram Ablaze In Sexy Leopard Print Dress  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Megan Thee Stallion Is Crowned Glamour Magazine’s Woman Of The Year

 7 hours ago
08.14.74

LAPD Called To Protect DC Comics Employees After Superman Is Bisexual Announcement

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

Will Smith And The Williams Sisters Cover Entertainment Weekly To Discuss The Making Of Their Biopic ‘King Richard’

 7 hours ago
08.15.74

Ronnie Wilson, Gap Band Co-Founder, Passes Away At 73

 19 hours ago
08.02.74

Okkurrrr! Rapper Cardi B Will Be Hosting This Year’s American Music Awards

 1 day ago
01.01.70

These Fluffy Balenciaga Sunglasses Are Set To Be The Next Fashion ‘Must-Haves’

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Woman Pistol-Whipped During Attempted Robbery At Teyana Taylor Halloween Bash

 1 day ago
01.01.70
4 items

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Dating! Spotted Holding Hands [RARE PHOTOS]

 1 day ago
01.29.73

Will Smith Discusses Having Thoughts of Suicide In His New Series

 1 day ago
06.22.73

Azealia Banks Comes For Dave Chappelle And Boosie Over LGBTQ Comments

 5 days ago
03.17.70
Photos
Close