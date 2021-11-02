DL Hughley Show
GED Section: You Can’t Start A Movement About Accountability And Not Hold Your Leader Accountable

The core idea of cancel culture is to leverage accountability at those guilty of harmful behavior used at some point to hurt others.

However, D.L. noticed a recent bias when it came to how Jon Gruden was treated by the Raiders for offensive emails that resurfaced recently compared to a recently discovered range of racist and homophobic tweets written by Ashlee Marie Preston, the trans activist leading the movement against Dave Chappelle and his new Netflix special.

With Gruden losing everything and Preston seeming to rise in the ranks of her movement, Hughley took a few minutes to break down the importance of staying consistent when it comes to who we choose to hold accountable for past mistakes. Both of the aforementioned public figures were called out for things done in the past, yet only one is currently left without a job.

Allow D.L. Hughley to break it down further in the “GED. Section” below, and let us know if you agree with his opinion when it comes to accountability in terms of leadership:

 

