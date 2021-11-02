Celebrity News
Okkurrrr! Rapper Cardi B Will Be Hosting This Year’s American Music Awards

Get ready for some top tier fashion looks.

While the focus of the American Music Awards has always been about the chart-topping hits, the focus will shift to this year’s hilarious, stylish host. Cardi B took to her Instagram page to announce she will host the AMA’s on Sunday, November 21st.

She shared the good news in a simple post, “Im so proud to announce, I’ll be hosting the 2021 @AMAs! Tune in November 21 8/7c on @ABCnetwork”

In a press release Cardi said, “When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”

Not only are we in for a night of great music and hilarious jokes, Cardi will pull all the stops when it comes to fashion. Get ready for a variety of jaw-dropping wardrobe changes. Although the 29-year-old rapper missed the Met Gala this year, I’m sure her stylist Kollin Carter and her glam squad will make up for it during the awards show.

2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Cardi B attended her first American Music Awards back in 2018, where she was nominated for 8 awards. She wore a gorgeous floral Dolce & Gabbana gown with a matching headpiece, and platform sandals. I am just as obsessed with this look now, as I was when I first saw it a few years ago. This makes me super excited to see what looks she brings to the show on November 21st.

What do you think? Will you be watching Cardi B host this year’s AMA’s?

 

