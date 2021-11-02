Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Mariah Carey Reminds Us That She’s The Queen Of Christmas With Pumpkin Smash IG Post: ‘It’s Time’

Mariah Carey officially kicked off the holiday season with a Christmas-themed IG post and reminded us all why she's the queen of the festive holiday.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Mariah Carey: All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

As soon as the clock struck midnight on Monday, November 1, Mariah Carey reminded us why she’s the undefeated queen of Christmas when she officially declared that it’s Christmastime on social media!

In a festive video uploaded to her Instagram page, the 52-year old was already dressed for the holidays in a sparkling red gown and red heels. In the video, she swung a candy cane back and forth as she stood before three jack-o’-lanterns that read “It’s not time,” while she waited for the clock to strike midnight. Once it finally did, the pop singer took the candy cane straight to the middle jack-o’-lantern like a baseball bat to indicate that it’s time for Christmas while her iconic “All I Want for Christmas is You” began to play in the background. 

“Ready? Let’s go! 🎃➡🎄,” she captioned the adorable video. Check it out below.

Other Christmas lovers flooded Mimi’s comment section with their stamps of approval, joining in on the fact that now that Halloween is over, it’s indeed Christmas time “It has been declared! 🎄🎅🏼🎁☃❄,” one fan wrote while actress Kerry Washington wrote, “STAYS READY 😂💖.”

Last year, Mariah shared a similar video right after Halloween to get us all in the spirit of Christmas.  In that video, a monster makes its way through what looks like the singer’s house before it opens up a door to reveal Mariah sitting beside a set of glittery trees and dressed in themed pajamas. She then looks at her watch and declares, “i’s time” with a wide smile and officially kicked off the holiday season.

 

If Mariah is going to make these festive videos an annual tradition, we are here for it!

Don’t miss…

Mariah Carey & Dem Babies Have The Perfect Rap To Wash Your Hands To

Happy Birthday Mariah Carey! Here Are 10 Times She’s Showed Us She’s Still Got It

 

 

 

Mariah Carey Reminds Us That She’s The Queen Of Christmas With Pumpkin Smash IG Post: ‘It’s Time’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Okkurrrr! Rapper Cardi B Will Be Hosting This Year’s American Music Awards

 15 hours ago
01.01.70

These Fluffy Balenciaga Sunglasses Are Set To Be The Next Fashion ‘Must-Haves’

 17 hours ago
01.01.70

Woman Pistol-Whipped During Attempted Robbery At Teyana Taylor Halloween Bash

 17 hours ago
01.01.70
4 items

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Dating! Spotted Holding Hands [RARE PHOTOS]

 17 hours ago
01.29.73

Will Smith Discusses Having Thoughts of Suicide In His New Series

 17 hours ago
06.22.73

Azealia Banks Comes For Dave Chappelle And Boosie Over LGBTQ Comments

 5 days ago
03.17.70

Two Bit ‘Parks and Recreation’ Actor Arrested For Allegedly Defacing George Floyd Statue

 5 days ago
03.18.70
12 items

Twitter’s Jaw Dropped, KeKe Palmer Sang the National Anthem at the World Series!

 7 days ago
01.01.70

Drake Gifted Same Rolls-Royce He Used Fake It Til You Make It In [Video]

 1 week ago
01.01.70
13 items

Goons & Goblins: 13 Spooky Music Videos That Are Perfect For Halloween

 1 week ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close