African American women under 35 have breast cancer incidence rates two times higher than Caucasian women of the same age.

African American women have a 31% breast cancer mortality rate – the highest of any racial group.

The second most common cause of cancer death among Black women is Breast Cancer

African American women are often at a more advanced stage upon detection.

