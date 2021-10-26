Beauty
Keke Palmer Debuts Flat Top Haircut In Latest Instagram Pics

Keke Palmer channeled Grace Jones with her latest flat top hair cut and took to Instagram to debut the new style.

Keke Palmer has just debuted her latest hairstyle on her Instagram page and it’s honestly everything! In a three photo carousel post, the 28-year-old actress showed off her new, flat top haircut in a series of high fashion shots that we can’t get enough of!

Wearing an all-black suit, the entertainer served serious face as she flicked it up for Instagram and showed off her new cut. She wore dramatic makeup including deep purple eye shadow and heavy cheek contour which added to the artsy look of the post. She then gave us a series of poses, one close-up look, and two far-away shots so we could really see her entire look. ‘ART. 🖤💜🖤,’ she captioned the photoset before tagging her talented glam squad.

Check out the photos below.

Many of Keke’s 10.6 million followers immediately approved the new look and took to the comment section to leave their stamps of approval. “Cmon FACE!!!!! 😩🔥,” one fan wrote. “You kill everything you do,” said another. “It’s giving Grace Jones!! ❤❤❤,” another fan commented and we couldn’t agree more!

Beauties, what do you think of Keke’s latest look?

10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals

Are Rihanna And KeKe Palmer Bringing The Mullet Back?

 

 

Keke Palmer Debuts Flat Top Haircut In Latest Instagram Pics  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

