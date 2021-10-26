Drake Gifted Same Rolls-Royce He Used Fake It Til You Make It In [Video]

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Drake celebrated his birthday in signature fashion but was reminded about his early come up days. His manager gifted him the exact Rolls-Royce he used to rent to keep appearances.

As spotted on Complex October’s Very Own turned up for his 35th birthday over the weekend. As expected there was a theme to the festivities as he and his guests were in full Narco mode. Champagne Papi was dressed as “Chico Amante,” which translates to “lover boy” in Spanish. The look included a Stetson hat, a tan fringe jacket and a bolo tie.

Naturally he was given some presents and the one from his manager Future The Prince took everyone by surprise; even his die-hard fans. His long-time friend and former DJ tracked down the Roll-Royce Drizzy used to rent back in the day for the look. He detailed the car’s history in a very detailed but inspirational Instagram post. “Back in 2007 we used to finesse this Rolls Royce Phantom rental to convince people in the city we were destined to make it. I used to scrape together 5k a month somehow to keep up appearances.” he wrote.

He went on to put an obvious disclaimer on anyone thinking they just have to manifest their future without putting in the work. “Even though I don’t recommend putting yourself in financial trouble for material things I realize now that this was just my way of extreme manifesting. I needed to see it and feel it and have it to believe that I could see and feel and have anything I wanted. Today in 2021 my brother @futuretheprince tracked down the exact car I use to stress over and gifted it to me…it’s mine now. Manifestation complete.”

Aside from the Phantom he was also gifted a flooded pendant with chain from Young Thug. You can see the vibes below.

