Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Snoop Dogg’s 50th Was A Playa’s Ball Extravaganza [VIDEO]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ / Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ

Happy Birthday, Snoop!!

Snoop Dogg AKA Uncle Snoop, has always played homage to the truth to life old school players and pimps, so it is was only fitting that Snoop Dogg would celebrate his 50th birthday in playas ball fashion with a party of 300 guests along with a gift from his family a restored 1955 Chevy Impala and a huge spark up shout out from his now partner in television crime Martha Stewart, plus no grown person can celebrate a birthday without giving themselves a gift (you know in case, the gifts you receives isn’t really what you wanted), a custom Mercury Cougar with colors representing his favorite NBA team the Los Angeles Lakers.  Snoop Dogg’s 50th birthday get down went down in the City of Angels, Los Angeles.

Snoop Dogg along with his guests, Jamie Foxx, Usher, Nelly, and T.I. just to name a few was laced from head to toe in old school playas ball fashion.

Take a look at the pictures and videos from Snoop Dogg’s 50th birthday party below.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg's 50th Birthday Party [PHOTOS and VIDEOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Snoop Dogg's 50th Birthday Party [PHOTOS and VIDEOS]

Continue reading Snoop Dogg’s 50th Birthday Party [PHOTOS and VIDEOS]

Snoop Dogg's 50th Birthday Party [PHOTOS and VIDEOS]

Snoop Dogg celebrated his 50th birthday in playas ball fashion with a party of 300 guests

 

Snoop Dogg’s 50th Was A Playa’s Ball Extravaganza [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

Delonte West Arrested & Released After Drunken Encounter With Florida Police Officers

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Eve Talks New Show, New Baby and New Rapper Clones [VIDEO]

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Condoleezza Rice Ruffled Some Feathers With Her View on The View [VIDEO]

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

Yaya Mayweather Facing Decades in Prison for Stabbing of NBA YoungBoy Baby Mom

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Snoop Dogg’s 50th Was A Playa’s Ball Extravaganza [VIDEO]

 5 hours ago
03.11.65

Tommy DeBarge Of R&B Group Switch Passes Away At 64

 16 hours ago
01.01.70

Trump Hopes Yall Treat Him Beautifully In Death Like You Did Colin Powell

 1 day ago
10.25.64
10 items

Ciara, Kerry Washington, Halle Berry Slay At ELLE’S 2021 Women In Hollywood Event

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Grambling University Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 7 Injured Days After Another Fatal Gun Incident On Campus

 1 day ago
03.19.64

Dr. Dre Served With Divorce Papers At Cemetery During Grandmother’s Burial

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close