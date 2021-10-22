Snoop Dogg’s 50th Was A Playa’s Ball Extravaganza [VIDEO]

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Happy Birthday, Snoop!!

Snoop Dogg AKA Uncle Snoop, has always played homage to the truth to life old school players and pimps, so it is was only fitting that Snoop Dogg would celebrate his 50th birthday in playas ball fashion with a party of 300 guests along with a gift from his family a restored 1955 Chevy Impala and a huge spark up shout out from his now partner in television crime Martha Stewart, plus no grown person can celebrate a birthday without giving themselves a gift (you know in case, the gifts you receives isn’t really what you wanted), a custom Mercury Cougar with colors representing his favorite NBA team the Los Angeles Lakers. Snoop Dogg’s 50th birthday get down went down in the City of Angels, Los Angeles.

Snoop Dogg along with his guests, Jamie Foxx, Usher, Nelly, and T.I. just to name a few was laced from head to toe in old school playas ball fashion.

Take a look at the pictures and videos from Snoop Dogg’s 50th birthday party below.

