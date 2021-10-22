Eve Talks New Show, New Baby and New Rapper Clones [VIDEO]

Celebrity News
Eve, The first lady of Ruff Ryder’s hailing from Philly has come a long way since being just a pit bull in a skirt with beef with Foxy Brown, she’s a rapper, actress, talk show host, wife and soon to be a new mommy with a brand new television show ‘Queens’ on ABC.

In a recent interview Eve, who divides her time between London, Los Angeles and New York made the announcement that she and her husband since 2014 Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first child together, her husband has 4 from a previous relationship, blew minds when she began talking about the new television show ‘Queen’ and how it lightweight mirrors their lives.  Eve also had this to say when talking about the state of Hip Hop and new artists in the game.

“There’s a lot of clones,”… “I feel like back in the day, uniqueness was celebrated and I think now there’s a lot of the sameness and that to me… It makes it boring a lot of the time, for me.”… “Not everyone ’cause there are some dope artists out there that I really do love.”   “I got lucky. With Ruff Ryders, they never tried to change me,”… “The only thing they tried to do was cover me up, actually. They didn’t want me naked. They were like, ‘No, you need to put this vest on now.’”… “The only thing they tried to do was cover me up, actually. They didn’t want me naked. They were like, ‘No, you need to put this vest on now.’”…“What I envy is the fact that you don’t need a label. You don’t need a co-signer. You can get out there and find your people the way you want to.”

‘Queen’ that airs on ABC on Tuesdays stars Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez is a musical drama about a hip-hop girl group from the 1990s who reunite in their 40s to try to replicate the fame and success they found decades prior.

