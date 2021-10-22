Celebrity News
Condoleezza Rice Ruffled Some Feathers With Her View on The View [VIDEO]

Condoleezza Rice

Source: Lior Mizrahi / Getty

Former National Security Advisor Condoleeza Rice ruffled a few feathers in a recent interview on the view when she spoke on the subject of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and more.

Critical race theory is an academic concept that is more than 40 years old. The core idea is that race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies, some critics claim that the theory advocates discriminating against white people in order to achieve equity.  CRT has become a hot topic as of late because in classrooms K-12, numerous state legislatures are debating bills seeking to ban its use in the classroom.

According to former National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice in a recent interview on The View argued CRT  makes white students “feel guilty” and condemns black students as “disempowered.” Condoleezza Rice denounced the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in schools, declaring that black children could be completely empowered without making white children feel bad for their race.

“The way we’re talking about race is that it either seems so big that somehow white people now have to feel guilty for everything that happened in the past,” “I don’t think that’s very productive or Black people feel disempowered by race. I would like Black kids to be completely empowered to know they are beautiful in their Blackness, but in order to do that, I don’t have to make white kids feel bad for being white. So, somehow this is a conversation that has gone in the wrong direction,” “In order for Black kids — who quite frankly, for a long time the way they were portrayed, the way their history was portrayed, [were] second-class citizenship, but I don’t have to make white children feel bad about being white in order to overcome the fact that Black children were treated badly,”

Condoleezza Rice also had this to say in regards to the January 6,2021 Insurrection on the US Capital by Trump supporters.

Condoleezza Rice: January 6th was wrong, but it’s time to move on.

Sunny Hostin: But the past will become prologue if we don’t find out what happened before we move on.

Rice: We will, but the American people have other concerns.

Take a look at the videos below.

was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

