Lori Harvey’s New Skincare Line, SKN By LH, Is Set To Drop Soon

Beauties, get your coins together because Lori Harvey’s skincare line, SKN by LH, is dropping this Friday, October 22!

According to Spiritual World, the new, vegan line took the IG influencer almost three years to develop and will be suitable for all skin types with a special focus on those with sensitive skin, an issue that the founder has had to deal with personally.

The brand’s IG posted the big news about the upcoming drop, sharing a close-up photo of the entrepreneur seemingly using products from the line. “We’re excited to announce we are officially launching this Friday, Oct 22. exclusively on http://www.sknbylh.com !” the caption read. “SKN by LH is clean, vegan, sulfate free, paraben free, cruelty free, with no synthetic fragrance or coloring. Suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive skin. We can’t wait for you all to try 🤍

And of course, Lori also shared an announcement to her own Instagram, getting a bit more vulnerable about the years-long process in developing her line. “The wait is finally over 😩🙏🏾 I’m so excited to announce that SKN by LH will be dropping this Friday Oct. 22 !!!,” she wrote, “I’ve been working on my skincare line for almost 3 years now and this journey has been nothing short of amazing. I’ve learned so much during this process..it was a lot of trial and error because I’m extremely picky and wanted to make sure I was giving you guys quality products. SKN by LH is clean, vegan and suitable for all skin types but especially catered to people with sensitive skin because that is something that I personally struggle with. You can purchase at http://www.sknbylh.com on 10.22.21 ! I can’t wait for you guys to try it 🤍

Beauties, will you cop?

Photos
Close