WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The greatest concern surrounding vaccination against COVID-19 is the fact that many people are simply misinformed as a result of speculation, conspiracy theories or just straight up lies.

Thankfully, we had the ever-reliable Dr. Collier stop by the show today to give RSMS listeners the truth when it comes to one of the biggest issues in the world at the moment.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Putting the focus specifically on women who don’t want to get vaccinated due to their aspirations to get pregnant or role as a new mom, Dr. Collier assures that it’s not only 100% safe to get the shot but also can be even more beneficial to a child still developing in the womb or a newborn that’s currently breastfeeding. We strongly advised anyone looking to start a family to pay close attention to this report especially.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Learn about the misinformation surrounding COVID-19 vaccines & how it relates to pregnancy with Dr. Collier’s “Health Update” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Dr. Collier Discusses Misinformation Around The COVID-19 Vaccine & Pregnancy [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: