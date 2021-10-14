Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Lori Harvey Serves Style Goals In This 3-Piece Plaid Suit

Now THIS is how you wear a suit!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Miu Miu : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

Style goddess Lori Harvey knows what it takes to create a perfect fashion moment. The model and entrepreneur stepped out for a night on the town in a beige plaid 3-piece skirt suit. With her hair up, face beat to perfection, and her tiny white handbag in tow, Lori slayed the streets of LA effortlessly.

The classic plaid print gives us a much-need prelude to the fall. The entire ensemble is an accurate depiction of Lori’s ultra-feminine, timeless taste in fashion. The model has never struggled in the style department, but what do you expect when your mother is Marjorie Harvey? The stylish mom just celebrated her 57th birthday in a jaw-dropping Dolce & Gabbana dress and strappy black sandals. This is by far one of the flyest mother-daughter duos out there.

When Lori isn’t slaying with her mom, she’s giving us some serious date night inspiration. The SKN by LH beauty brand owner oozes class and glamour whenever she steps out with her man Michael B. Jordan. She pretty much slays where ever she goes in whatever she decides to wear. The proof is in the pudding – and the DNA.

What do you think? Are you loving Lori’s 3-piece plaid suit?

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Gave Us A Sneak Peek Of Serena Williams’ Nike Collection – And It’s Hot Like Fire

Saweetie And Lori Harvey Link Up At An Event And Set Twitter Ablaze

Lori Harvey Gives Us A Date Night Flex In Her $4,795 Celine Jumpsuit

Lori Harvey Serves Style Goals In This 3-Piece Plaid Suit  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest
18 items

Regina King, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland And More Light Up The Red Carpet Of The LA Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”

 12 hours ago
06.22.58

Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick Or Treating

 15 hours ago
02.19.58

Lil Kim Checks 50 Cent For Laughing At ‘Leprechaun’ Meme

 19 hours ago
01.01.70

The Air Jordan 1 Mid’s Are Rising In Popularity

 20 hours ago
01.01.70

Lori Harvey Serves Style Goals In This 3-Piece Plaid Suit

 22 hours ago
01.01.70

Letitia Wright Denies Making Anti-Vaxx Comments On Set of ‘Black Panther 2’

 23 hours ago
01.01.70
14 items

Happy Birthday Usher! Check Out His Adorable Family Photos Through The Years

 1 day ago
10.05.58

Jay-Z Raises $1M For Innocence Project To Investigate Wrongful Convictions In Midwest

 1 day ago
05.30.58

Toni Morrison & Other Race-Related Books Requested To Be Banned By Virginia Beach School Board Member

 2 days ago
01.01.70
13 items

Stephen A. Smith Fries Kyrie Irving On ESPN’s ‘First Take,’ Jay Williams Also Catches A Stray

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close