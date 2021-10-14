The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode 37 “No New Friends”

Podcasts
Do you think Dave Chappelle took it too far on his new special? The ladies undress their thoughts, plus they get into a new anti-stealthing bill that passed in California. What is stealthing exactly? Also, Oprah reveals she only has three close friends and find out how an influencer made a quick $30K on Instagram.

How soon is too soon to know someone is “the one”? Find out what the duo has to say in the Final Question To Undress.

