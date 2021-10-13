Get Marjorie Harvey’s Green Daytime Smokey Eye

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Beauties, if you’ve been following Marjorie Harvey then you know that she has been doing the dang thang lately and we’re here for it! While we’re still swooning over her lavish birthday trip to Paris and the LEWKS she served us, the 57 year old wife and mother has just let us in on one of her beauty secrets, teaching us how she stays looking so good all the time.

Taking to Instagram, Marjorie’s makeup artist Courtney shared a quick REEL showing how she achieves Marjorie’s daytime green smokey eye. Using a variety of steps and products such as the @patmcgrathreal shadow palettes & Skin Fetish Highlight + Balm duo, Courtney applied the smokey eye with perfection and shared the finished result at the end of the REEL. ‘A daytime green smokey look for @marjorie_harvey using @patmcgrathreal shadow palettes & Skin Fetish Highlight + Balm duo ,” the MUA captioned the REEL. Check it out below!

“Hers was so much cuter than mine ,” Marjorie’s daughter Lori jokingly left in the comments. And yes, in case you were wondering, Courtney is also responsible for many of Lori’s gorgeous glam looks, including this one where she got the social influencer ready for her Miu Miu look.

But that’s not all, Courtney is also responsible for creating many of the makeup looks the Harvey ladies rocked during Paris Fashion Week, as evident by this compilation REEL showing all of Marjorie’s ensembles that we wish we could get our hands on. “A few of @marjorie_harvey PFW LOOKS ,” Courtney captioned the REEL.

It’s the glam for us!

