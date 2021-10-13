Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Too Short’s Apology For His Biracial Fetish Speaks To His Low Level Of Self-Awareness

Are we surprised that the man who uses the word b*&^% so freely when rapping about women would have this opinion?

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Black Carpet Premiere Of Hidden Empire's New Film "The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2"

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Too Short is handing out an apology after an interview about biracial women, conducted with rapper Saweetie, has reemerged.  The Oakland rapper appeared on TMZ to let the world know that, “The whole racial thing to me has never been a factor in my circles,” stated Too Short.

This apology comes after he confessed to Saweetie in a previous interview that “Mixed heritage women have always been my favorite.  I don’t think I’ve ever fallen in love with a woman that wasn’t mixed.”  Also in the interview he touched on his affinity for biracial babies.  He said, “You can take the two ugliest motherf$%^&#@ from different races and make a baby, and that baby just be beautiful.”  Of course the conscious Instagram users who caught wind of this interview did not hold back on Too Short.  Some accused him of being a colorist while others called his comments ignorant and disrespectful.

Are we surprised that the man who uses the word b*&^% so freely when rapping about women would have this opinion?  If this was the year 1989, Too Short’s comments and lack of love for pure Black women would have probably held more weight.  However, in 2021, the sisters are simply dismissing men who overlook their exotic beauty for women with European facial features and African-shaped bodies.  In other words, WE AREN’T CHECKING FOR THEM!  By now, we know where this ignorance stems from, and we’re too busy nourishing our natural hair, bossing up, and healing to be dealing with Black men who lack self-awareness.  Of course Too Short is entitled to his own opinion and is free to like whomever he pleases.  But shall we remind him that he’s not only Black, but that he came from a Black woman as well?  Those facts alone should make him view Black women as the most attractive creatures walking this planet, in my opinion.  But hey, we can’t put the entire blame on Too Short because society has socialized him against himself like it has done to many other Black folks.

Our wishes are that Too Short, as well as other unaware Black men and women, will deconstruct antiquated notions that have been embedded in our brain since slavery.  Black women and men are beautiful period, and it’s not the world that needs convincing (because the world clearly mimics everything we do), it’s us.

DON’T MISS…

Saweetie Claps Back At Critics After ‘Colorist’ Chat With Too Short Resurfaces: ‘Black Women Are Beautiful, Period!’

Evelyn Lozada Refuses To See How Calling OG ‘Ugly’ Is Rooted In Colorism

 

Too Short’s Apology For His Biracial Fetish Speaks To His Low Level Of Self-Awareness  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Toni Morrison & Other Race-Related Books Requested To Be Banned By Virginia Beach School Board Member

 11 hours ago
01.01.70

Too Short’s Apology For His Biracial Fetish Speaks To His Low Level Of Self-Awareness

 16 hours ago
01.01.70

The North Face Launches First-Ever Digital Archive Celebrating 55 Years Of Exploration, The RZA Included

 17 hours ago
01.01.70

Netflix Acquires The Rights To ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Anime Series, Live-Action Version Coming Soon

 17 hours ago
01.01.70

Keyshawn Johnson Calls Jon Gruden A “Fraud” & “Used Car Salesman”

 17 hours ago
01.01.70

Jazmine Sullivan Comes To Lizzo’s Defense Amid The Backlash On Her Dancehall Dress For Cardi B’s Party

 19 hours ago
10.09.57

Smokey Robinson Opens Up About ‘Near Death’ Experience With COVID

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Usher Welcomes Son With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

 1 day ago
11.20.56

Fat Joe Calls DaBaby ‘The New 2Pac’

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Ghostface Killer (Not That One) Returns In Trailer for ‘Scream 5’

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close