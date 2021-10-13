Letitia Wright Says Reports of Her Saying Anti-Vaccine Remarks On ‘Black Panther II” Set Are False

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Black Panther star Letitia Wright has broken her silence.

Last week, Wright, who plays Princess Shuri, the most intelligent person in the Marvel Universe, real-life intelligence was being questioned when THR reported that she was sharing anti-vax comments on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The actress has decided to break her silence, issuing a statement on Instagram denying those on-set shenanigans happened. In the post, which features a photo of a knight’s armor with a bible verse, she wrote in the caption:

God bless you all.

It saddens me to have to address the reports published by The Hollywood Reporter on October 6th 2021. The report spoke about my conduct on the set of Black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue.

Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring. That has been & will continue to be my only focus.

I will continue to hold onto Gods hands, and onto the scripture of Isaiah 54:17.

I continue to focus on my healing. Thank you for your prayers.

And I continue to pray for Gods love, peace & joy for you all.

God bless you.

Letitia.

Wright’s skepticism towards the COVID-19 vaccine is no secret. She felt the wrath of Twitter after she tweeted, “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.” She eventually deleted her Twitter account and kept mum on the matter.

She was the subject of intense criticism once again once THR dropped the report with many feeling that it was time for Marvel Studios to recast her character. Disney, which owns Marvel Studios, requires all of its employees to be vaccinated. THR reports the company “will begin rolling out a sticker system on all of its new productions in mid-October that requires visible proof of COVID-19 vaccination status, as stipulated in a return-to-work agreement between AMPTP and Hollywood’s unions. Those in Zone A who are fully vaccinated will have a wristband. Those who are not will not. (Anything already shooting is not covered.).”

Well, there you have it.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to hit theaters July 8, 2022.

Letitia Wright Says Reports of Her Saying Anti-Vaccine Remarks On ‘Black Panther II” Set Are False was originally published on cassiuslife.com