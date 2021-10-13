Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Letitia Wright Says Reports of Her Saying Anti-Vaccine Remarks On ‘Black Panther II” Set Are False

"The report spoke about my conduct on the set of Black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue."

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Letitia Wright Denies Saying Anti-Vax Comments On Set of 'Black Panther 2'

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

Black Panther star Letitia Wright has broken her silence.

Last week, Wright, who plays Princess Shuri, the most intelligent person in the Marvel Universe, real-life intelligence was being questioned when THR reported that she was sharing anti-vax comments on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The actress has decided to break her silence, issuing a statement on Instagram denying those on-set shenanigans happened. In the post, which features a photo of a knight’s armor with a bible verse, she wrote in the caption:

God bless you all.

It saddens me to have to address the reports published by The Hollywood Reporter on October 6th 2021. The report spoke about my conduct on the set of Black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue.

Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring. That has been & will continue to be my only focus.

I will continue to hold onto Gods hands, and onto the scripture of Isaiah 54:17.

I continue to focus on my healing. Thank you for your prayers.

And I continue to pray for Gods love, peace & joy for you all.

God bless you.

Letitia.

Wright’s skepticism towards the COVID-19 vaccine is no secret. She felt the wrath of Twitter after she tweeted, “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.” She eventually deleted her Twitter account and kept mum on the matter.

She was the subject of intense criticism once again once THR dropped the report with many feeling that it was time for Marvel Studios to recast her character. Disney, which owns Marvel Studios, requires all of its employees to be vaccinated. THR reports the company “will begin rolling out a sticker system on all of its new productions in mid-October that requires visible proof of COVID-19 vaccination status, as stipulated in a return-to-work agreement between AMPTP and Hollywood’s unions. Those in Zone A who are fully vaccinated will have a wristband. Those who are not will not. (Anything already shooting is not covered.).”

Well, there you have it.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to hit theaters July 8, 2022.

Here’s how Twitter reacted when that fake news initially leaked:

"Mangrove" European Premiere - 64th BFI London Film Festival

'Black Panther' Star Letitia Wright Allegedly Sharing Anti-Vaccine Sentiments On Atlanta Set, Twitter Says It's Time For A Recast

16 photos Launch gallery

'Black Panther' Star Letitia Wright Allegedly Sharing Anti-Vaccine Sentiments On Atlanta Set, Twitter Says It's Time For A Recast

Continue reading ‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Allegedly Sharing Anti-Vaccine Sentiments On Atlanta Set, Twitter Says It’s Time For A Recast

'Black Panther' Star Letitia Wright Allegedly Sharing Anti-Vaccine Sentiments On Atlanta Set, Twitter Says It's Time For A Recast

[caption id="attachment_544167" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty[/caption] Letitia Wright plays the most intelligent woman on the planet in Black Panther, but she's showing a complete lack of intelligence regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in real life. Like the sports world, Hollywood also has its share of anti-vaccine champions. One of them being Letitia Wright, who caught hell on Twitter after she expressed her hesitancy about the proven life-saving vaccines saying in a since-deleted tweet stating, "if you don't conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled." Wright eventually left Twitter, smartly, to focus on the upcoming Chadwick Boseman-less Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. While she is not on social media (as far as we know) expressing her incorrect views, she is still sharing them nonetheless, allegedly. A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter highlighting anti-vaccine sentiment among Hollywood actors revealed that Wright had been reportedly sharing those views on the Atlanta set of the highly-anticipated Marvel film. Per THR: A number of performers, from Rob Schneider (now shooting Netflix's Home Team) to Letitia Wright (filming Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), have shared anti-vaccine positions on social media. In Wright's case, a set source says she has espoused similar views about the COVID-19 vaccines on the Atlanta production. The British actress quietly parted ways with her entire U.S. team of representatives in the wake of a backlash over posting a controversial anti-vaccine video in December. If this is indeed the case, it is a huge no-no when it comes to the House of the Mouse. Disney is one of the many companies requiring its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. THR reports "will begin rolling out a sticker system on all of its new productions in mid-October that requires visible proof of COVID-19 vaccination status, as stipulated in a return-to-work agreement between AMPTP and Hollywood's unions. Those in Zone A who are fully vaccinated will have a wristband. Those who are not will not. (Anything already shooting is not covered.)." While Twitter is has been excited about Black Panther: War for Wakanda, fans of the franchise initially expressed reluctance about it after Chadwick Boseman's passing urging Disney/Marvel Studios not to recast his character. Kevin Feige revealed the studio has no plans to bring in another actor to play the role of T'Challa, and Marvel Studios will do the film in a way " that would make Chad proud." Comic book fans are well aware that T'Challa's sister, Princess Shuri, takes up the mantle of the titular superhero and expected that to be the case in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following these recent developments with Wright, many are having second thoughts. Some Twitter users are even suggesting that Marvel Studios should recast the role of Shuri. https://twitter.com/qLxke_/status/1445795842905026560?s=20 If this is the case, we are intrigued to see how this will play out. We don't expect Marvel Studios to fire Wright due to the fact the film has already started production. But, if this is the case, Wright's continued anti-vaccine stance could be a problem going forward. You can peep more reactions to Letitia Wright allegedly peddling anti-vaccine rhetoric on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set below. Photo: Dave J Hogan / Getty

Letitia Wright Says Reports of Her Saying Anti-Vaccine Remarks On ‘Black Panther II” Set Are False  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Latest

Toni Morrison & Other Race-Related Books Requested To Be Banned By Virginia Beach School Board Member

 12 hours ago
01.01.70

Too Short’s Apology For His Biracial Fetish Speaks To His Low Level Of Self-Awareness

 16 hours ago
01.01.70

The North Face Launches First-Ever Digital Archive Celebrating 55 Years Of Exploration, The RZA Included

 17 hours ago
01.01.70

Netflix Acquires The Rights To ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Anime Series, Live-Action Version Coming Soon

 17 hours ago
01.01.70

Keyshawn Johnson Calls Jon Gruden A “Fraud” & “Used Car Salesman”

 17 hours ago
01.01.70

Jazmine Sullivan Comes To Lizzo’s Defense Amid The Backlash On Her Dancehall Dress For Cardi B’s Party

 19 hours ago
10.09.57

Smokey Robinson Opens Up About ‘Near Death’ Experience With COVID

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Usher Welcomes Son With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

 1 day ago
11.20.56

Fat Joe Calls DaBaby ‘The New 2Pac’

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Ghostface Killer (Not That One) Returns In Trailer for ‘Scream 5’

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close