Jazmine Sullivan Comes To Lizzo’s Defense Amid The Backlash On Her Dancehall Dress For Cardi B’s Party

Truth Hurts singer Lizzo wore a jaw-dropping sheer Matthew Reisman Collection crystal dress to Cardi B’s dancehall fete for her 29th birthday. By now, we’re used to the body positivity advocate making statements through fashion, apparently this look didn’t sit well with the public.

Popular media outlet Hollywood Unlocked posted an image of Lizzo and asked their followers if her ensemble was hot or not.

While a few people were in full support of her dress, others left offensive and disapproving comments that prove the world has a problem with big women flaunting their bodies.

One comment in particular caused singer Jazmine Sullivan to come to Lizzo’s defense. “Something wrong with her. Girl get that Adele and Jazmine Sullivan surgery and move on. Because that’s what your going to do in the end,” the user wrote.

Jazmine responded, “She looks beautiful. She IS beautiful. Also you’re.”

There’s something to be said about the backlash that Lizzo is receiving for her ensemble. She wasn’t the only person in a sheer outfit. As a matter of fact, almost all the women who attended the party wore something sheer or bikini-like. In general, women who attend dancehall parties are known to dress provocatively, and in Jamaica, they wear what they want, no matter their size.

A lot of comments insinuated that Lizzo will cry for attention from the backlash of her outfit. The idea that we should shame someone into not walking in confidence because of their size is absurd. Lizzo has every right to wear that dress. She also has every right to be offended by the negative comments because while everyone is cheering Teyana Taylor on for her sheer ensemble, they’re tearing Lizzo down for hers. The world carries a bias against larger women and although it is often disgusted, nothing is changing. Kudos to Jazmine Sullivan for setting the record straight in a classy way.

