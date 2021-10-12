Celebrity News
Cardi B & Raven Symoné Officiate Same Sex Wedding In California [Video]

From her 'Cardi Tries' Facebook series.

At this point there isn’t much Cardi B hasn’t done. In her newest online show her and Raven Symoné officiated a same-sex wedding without a hitch.

As spotted on The New York Post the Bronx bombshell served as an officiant at a pop up wedding back in July for her Cardi Tries Facebook Messenger television series. This week the episode finally premiered to align with the LGBTQ+ awareness holiday National Coming Out Day. The annual LGBT awareness day observed on October 11, supports lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people  in “coming out of the closet”. Actress Raven Symoné was the ring bearer and she explained why the timing is significant. “It’s National Coming Out Day which we all know is a layered journey for many people in the LGBTQ+ community” she said.

The momentous occasion was a surprise to Shannon Herbert, who wed her girlfriend Brandi Taylor. Taylor invited Herbert to an outdoor garden under the guise that the duo would be considering the event space for their engagement party. Naturally Shannon was pleasantly surprised when Brandi asked her for her hand in marriage on the spot. To prepare for her duties the “Up” rapper took online classes. “By the power vested in me by the State of California and my online course I now pronounce you wife and wife,” said Cardi. The brides then sealed their vows with a kiss.

You can see the Cardi Tries wedding episode, which includes a reveal that Bardi’s family was not in attendance at her private wedding to Offset,  below.

