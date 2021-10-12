White Man Accused Of Murdering 2, Including Cop, Isn’t Killed Even After Shootout With Another Officer

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

A white man in Louisiana has been taken into custody alive after allegedly engaging in what police describe as a “multi-parish shooting spree,” during which he’s accused of fatally shooting two people, including a state trooper, wounding three other people and getting into a shootout with another police officer. All of this and the only gunshot wound the accused shooter reportedly sustained was a self-inflicted shot in the leg.

According to NBC News, 31-year old Matthew Mire was taken into custody Saturday night after being treated in the hospital for his own gunshot wound and a bite from a police K-9, which came following an all-day manhunt. Mire is now facing charges in two parishes that include first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted first-degree murder of a police officer and attempted first-degree and aggravated flight from an officer.

Mire’s alleged rampage reportedly started at a mobile home park in Livingston Parish, which is east of Baton Rouge. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene just after midnight where they found a man and woman suffering non-lethal gunshot wounds. Mire also allegedly stole a blue 2013 Chevrolet Silverado from somewhere in the neighborhood.

The sheriff’s department said the two “witnessed someone barging in through their front door and firing shots. We do not believe this to be a random shooting.”

About four hours later, police in Ascension Parish, south of Baton Rouge, said deputies responding to a report of another shooting found another man and woman shot multiple times inside their home. They were both taken to the hospital where the man remained in critical condition and the woman, Pamela Adair, was eventually pronounced dead. According to People, Adair is believed to be Mire’s half-sister.

“Authorities in each parish identified Mire as a person of interest in the shootings, although details about possible charges weren’t immediately released,” NBC reported, which is why Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was sitting in his patrol car near the Ascension Parish home when Mire allegedly “ambushed” and shot him to death.

“Trooper Gaubert embodied everything we stand for; honor, duty, selfless service, and courage,” state police said in a statement.

Later on that day, Mire reportedly got into a gunfight with another officer who was pursuing him. The officer wasn’t injured, but Mire is believed to have shot himself in the leg. He also suffered a police dog bite.

According to WAFB 9, Louisiana State Police tried to interview Mire at the hospital but Mire refused to talk to them outside of asking about the Gaubert and saying, “I didn’t mean to but the guy was watching the house.”

Mire was reportedly taken into custody in handcuffs that belonged to Gaubert.

